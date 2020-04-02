Lost your job? Workforce council stands ready to help

By Tiffany Scott

The Benton-Franklin Workforce Development Council is designated by Gov. Jay Inslee as a local/regional workforce development area.

We are responsible for convening and coordinating local workforce development programs and activities through a certified American Job Center called WorkSource Columbia Basin. In addition, we oversee TC Futures, a youth and young adult outreach, in partnership with the local Educational Service District 123.

The BFWDC is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on our local community. We are committed to supporting those individuals and families affected during this crisis. We have created a list of resources, guidance, and assistance available for the public. We invite everyone to visit our website at bentonfranklinwdc.com/covid-19 for continuous updates.

Although the doors of WorkSource Columbia Basin are closed to the public, the staff continues to provide services by phone, email and via other virtual platforms.

Job seekers are still able to access assistance with job search, résumé and cover letter assistance, interview preparation, career counseling, labor market and wage information, online workshops and referrals to community resources as needed.

For those who qualify, one-on-one case management services also are available. Businesses can still receive assistance with recruitment of qualified candidates, labor market data, tax incentives and layoff aversion, including Shared Work and Rapid Response services for temporary layoffs and/or permanent closures.

All customers have 24/7 access to our online website at WorkSourceWA.com, where they can access resources to meet employment, training, and business needs. If you have any questions about WorkSource Columbia Basin and the services available to assist you, please call 509-734-5900.

TC Futures connects and prepares youth and young adults, between the ages of 16-24, with the skills that employers need.

Staff also are offering virtual services such as résumé reviews, mock interviews, referrals to community resources and to employers, job search assistance, math tutoring, adult mentoring, comprehensive career counseling and alternative secondary school services.

If you have any questions about TC Futures and the services available to assist you, please call 509-537-1710.

In keeping with our vision, “The Benton-Franklin Workforce Development Council contributes to our prosperous community by elevating the human potential” and our mission of “Promoting a prosperous community by providing a progressive workforce system” we are here to support our community during this time of crisis.

We will continue serving as a vital resource to the workforce system in Benton and Franklin counties.

Tiffany Scott is chief executive officer of the Benton-Franklin Workforce Development Council.