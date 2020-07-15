Aug. 4 primary ballots hit mailboxes this month

Ballots for Washington’s Aug. 4 primary election will be mailed July 17 and hit local mailboxes a few days later.

Results will set the stage for the Nov. 3 general election, when everything from the presidency to local county commission posts are up for grabs.

Ballots must be returned or postmarked by election day to be counted. Washington is a vote-by-mail state with no local polling places.

Residents can register by mail or online through July 27. Election day is the last day to register in person.

Visit votewa.gov to check voter status, update voting information or to register.

Washington primary ballots list all candidates for partisan positions regardless of the number of candidates. In races with three or more candidates, the top two will advance to the general election.

Mid-Columbia races to watch include the bid by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, for a third term. He faces five challengers — Republicans Tracy “Justice” Wright and Sarena Sloot, Democrat Douglas E. McKinley, Libertarian Ryan Cooper and Independent Evan Jones.

Sen. Maureen Walsh, a Republican who represents the sprawling 16th Legislative District, is not seeking re-election. Republicans Bill Jenkin and Perry Dozier and Democrat Danielle Garbe Reser are vying to succeed her. Jenkin represents the 16th in the House.

Benton County Commissioners Jerome Delvin and Jim Beaver ran unopposed in 2016. Now they face multiple challengers. Delvin is facing Republicans Donnie Landsman, Jeff Smart and Michael Alvarez and Democrat Justin Raffa.

Beaver faces Republicans Will McKay and Joe Lusignan.

Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck, a Republican, is again being challenged by Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton, who he defeated in 2016. Democrat Kim Lehrman is also running for the seat.

Commissioner Bob Koch is not seeking re-election. Four are running to succeed him — Republicans Rocky Mullen, Cliff MacHugh and Terry Ryan Cissne and Democrat Ana Ruiz Peralta.

Benton Fire District 4 is asking voters to renew its property tax levy and to authorize annual increases for five years to support staffing and service levels in the growing area.

The Kiona-Benton City School District is asking its voters to approve a two-year levy to support educational programs and expenses. The levy rate is estimated at $1.72 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2021 and 2022.

There are no tax requests on the Franklin County ballot.

A sample Benton County ballot is available at bit.ly/Benton2020PrimaryBallot.

A sample Franklin County ballot is available at bit.ly/Franklin2020PrimaryBallot.