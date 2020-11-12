Tri-City nonprofits shift to online fundraising in pandemic

Tri-City area nonprofits forced to cancel popular fundraising events are banking on supporters joining their online campaigns.

Donations play a powerful role in helping organizations that help people face challenges and the need does not go away because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the virtual fundraisers taking place in November. Submit your event to editor@tcjournal.biz for inclusion in future editions.

Unions United

Local unions are joining forces for a month-long community drive to support United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties. The organizing committee set a goal of $10,000 during the month of November.

The Southeastern Central Labor Council is the premier sponsor. All proceeds support United Way programs to fill gaps in local services to people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Go to unitedwaybfco.org/event/Unionsunited. Donations are eligible for a match from All in Washington.

Bid for Bottles, support WSU

The Auction of Washington Wines is holding “Bid for Bottles – Holiday Edition,” an online auction to support Seattle Children’s and Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Research.

The auction runs Nov. 23-Dec. 3 and features more than 100 unique wines. Bidders must be 21 or older. Go to b4bholiday.ggo.bid.

Columbia Industries’ Evening of Miracles

Columbia Industries will hold a livestreamed Evening of Miracles to support programs that serve people with disabilities.

The event features live and silent auctions and more. It will be from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 18.

Cost is $50 per person and includes a bottle of CI EmpoweRED merlot and a charcuterie tray provided through CI’s Opportunity Kitchen program. Go to bit.ly/eom-2020 for details.

Chaplaincy Health lights the path

Chaplaincy Health Care will hold Lighting the Path, a virtual fundraising campaign through Nov. 20.

Proceeds will support essential services to those facing end-of-life, illness, crisis and loss.

The campaign is being held in lieu of Chaplaincy’s traditional breakfast event.

Go to chaplaincyhealthcare.org/lighting-the-path for details or to make a contribution.

Festivals of Trees

The third annual Festival of Trees to benefit United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties runs through Nov. 21 at The Lodge at Columbia Point in Richland. The event includes an online silent auction and a Golden Ticket drawing that lets the winner chose their tree before the auction begins.

Tickets $100 are at the United Way office, 401 N. Young St., Kennewick.

Register to bid for your favorite tree at bit.ly/UnitedWayFestivalofTrees.

SIGN Silent Auction

A weeklong silent auction to benefit SIGN Fracture Care takes place online through Nov. 19. Go to signfracturecare.org/auction to review the 100-plus items donated to support the Richland nonprofits global medical mission.

Gesa Turkey Trot

The Gesa Credit Union Turkey Trot to benefit the American Red Cross is being held virtually, with participants invited to run their 1 mile or 5K anywhere between Nov. 23-29.

The cost is $10 to $32, depending on if the participant wants a T-shirt.

Go to bit.ly/GesaTurkeyTrot to register. The deadline is Nov. 20. The event includes prizes.

The trot is cosponsored by Atkins, Basin Pacific Insurance and Benefits, Bechtel, Cascade Natural Gas Co., CO Energy, Kadlec and UA Local 598 Plumbers & Steamfitters.

Looking to help?

United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties established a website, volunteertricities.org, as a one-stop shop to match supporters with organizations.