Markel Mixed-Use Building

Building Tri-Cities advertising|March 2021

Greg Markel of Washington Securities and Investment Corp. built a 4,000-square-foot mixed use building with space for a fast-food restaurant at 2250 Keene Road in Richland.

The project, which is near Markel’s TacoTime at Queensgate Boulevard, was constructed on the expectation it would lease soon after completion.

The project includes 2,300 square feet for a restaurant with a drive-thru, built-in grease trap and rough plumbing for restrooms.

It also has 1,700 square feet of finished office space.

Hummel Construction and Development of Richland was the general contractor.

