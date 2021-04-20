Yes, we messed up the front page 

Dear print readers,

You may have had a sense of deja vu when reading the front page of our April edition. We mistakenly pasted the first several paragraphs of the story about the new airline coming to Pasco onto the story about the new development at Osprey Pointe.

The stories are correct online, and the front page as it was intended can be found at issuu.com/tricomp. We’ll also run a correction in our May issue.

We regret the error and any confusion this may have caused.

Mistakes like these keep us humble. Please accept our apologies.

Sincerely,

Kristina Lord, publisher