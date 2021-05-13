The Biden Administration’s approach to energy is the last thing America needs – especially when the United States is already leading the world in emissions reductions.

President Biden is forcing our nation to adopt global standards the rest of the world is already failing to meet while eliminating opportunities for hard-working Americans.

Sadly, his proposals come at a time when we are still reeling from the economic, societal and psychological impacts of the global pandemic.

Burdening our energy sector with federal regulations that inhibit private investment and tying the hands of industries already working toward clean energy development allows China, India and other countries to advance while hindering our economy.

Rather than holding us to inflexible standards or undermining American energy security by replacing Canadian energy destined for refineries along the Gulf Coast with imports from unreliable OPEC countries, the U.S. should continue to promote economic development and environmental benefits that come along with American energy generation.

There is a better way to expand jobs, reduce emissions and keep the United States competitive in the world marketplace.

In Central Washington, we are blessed to have a diverse mix of renewable energy sources in the region – from hydropower and nuclear energy to natural gas, biomass, wind, and solar power – making our district a great example of a sustainable, “all-of-the-above” energy strategy.

Together, these sources power the homes and businesses of Washingtonians and contribute to our nation’s overall energy independence.

Additionally, much of the research and innovation happening right here is leading the way for the rest of the country and even the world.

Not only are the scientists and researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland working to advance grid storage capabilities to ensure we can harness the power of renewable energy resources, they are also utilizing the Lower Snake River dams to improve energy efficiency and – importantly – fish passage rates for future and existing dam infrastructure.

I have always strongly supported responsible efforts to promote clean energy, energy infrastructure, and research to strengthen our electric grid and energy storage capabilities.

To that end, I’ve led efforts in the House to prohibit any federal funds from being used to remove federal dams – a vital component of water infrastructure in the west – and directed the Environmental Protection Agency to recognize hydropower as a renewable, carbon-neutral energy source.

I introduced the Pacific Northwest Pumped Storage Hydropower Development Act to improve permitting for pumped storage hydroelectric projects, create jobs in Central Washington, and protect tribal interests. The bill aims to increase renewable energy production and storage in the Pacific Northwest while paving the way for a pumped storage project in the 4th Congressional District.

I believe that it is important to build upon our country’s leadership in reducing carbon emissions. We must do so in a way that supports American families and workers. We should continue to promote an all-of-the-above energy solution that provides reliable, affordable power for businesses and households throughout the country.

Congress has bipartisan, responsible solutions to protect our environment and conserve our resources.

It’s baffling that the Biden Administration would ignore these efforts and continue to pursue a partisan route that will expand the reach of the government, burden families and businesses that are working to recover from a global pandemic, threaten American energy security and give even more power to hostile regimes like China and Russia.

To maintain access to affordable energy for families, homes and businesses in the Pacific Northwest, it is essential that the U.S. continue to develop a safe, domestic, all-of-the-above energy strategy.

Renewable energy is a critical part of that strategy, and I will continue to work to support clean energy development. I have no doubt that the United States will continue to lead the world in energy innovation. I am proud to represent Central Washington where we do just that.

Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, represents Washington’s Fourth Congressional District in Congress.