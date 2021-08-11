Nonprofits Briefs – August 2021

3 Rivers Foundation opens grant applications

3 Rivers Community Foundation expects to award at least $160,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofits in Benton and Franklin counties during its 2021 funding cycle.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Sept. 17.

Funding for the grant program comes from a percentage of the community foundation’s $7 million endowment as well as direct donations. It granted $142,000 in 2020, in addition to its separate Covid-19 response efforts.

Applications are at 3rcf.org under “Nonprofits.”

Donations are welcome as well, at 3rcf.org, under “Make a Donation.”

Nonprofit seeks volunteers to help care for kids entering foster care

Office Moms & Dads (OMD), a new local nonprofit serving children entering foster care, is now open in the Tri-Cities and looking for caring adults interested in volunteering during normal business hours to sit with and care for children who have just been removed from their homes and are sitting in child welfare offices waiting for foster care placement.

OMD aims to provide nurturing care to children, relieve an overburdened social welfare system and provide volunteers a chance to make a difference for kids.

OMD now is present in nearly 30 agencies across Washington and Idaho.

Volunteers must have some availability on weekdays during normal business hours and pass a state-issued background check.

OMD strives to serve and represent the diverse population of children that enter foster care, including children who speak other languages. Materials in Spanish can be made available to volunteers upon request. To get involved with OMD, email Tai Donor, Tri-Cities volunteer coordinator, at Tri-Cities@OfficeMomsAndDads.com.

Go to officemomsanddads.com.

Campbell & Co. offers free HVAC

Aug. 21 is the deadline for deserving homeowners to apply for Feel the Love campaign, a HVAC giveaway by Cambell & Co. and Lennox Industries.

The annual program invites residents in the Tri-Cities and Yakima to nominate a homeowner in need to receive new heating or cooling equipment.

Go to trustcampbell.com for the nomination form.

Barnard Griffin, Kiona collaborate for food banks

Two Red Mountain winery giants celebrate 40 vintages with a special Cabernet Sauvignon, with proceeds earmarked for Second Harvest.

Kiona Vineyards and Winery and Barnard Griffin Winery collaborated on a 2018 Red Mountain Legacy Collaboration Cabernet Sauvignon, which is available for pre-purchase: $300. The price includes three bottles of wine and two tickets to the Sept. 25 release party at Kiona.

Contact info@barnardgriffin.com for information.

Second Harvest supports 280 food pantries and meal sites in Eastern Washington and north Idaho.

Events canceled but need remains

Two fundraising events to benefit the foundations for the Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center and Kadlec Regional Medical Center were canceled and postposed because of the threat of the Covid-19 Delta variant and the community’s low vaccination rates.

The cancer center’s Summer BBQ, originally scheduled for July 31, was canceled and replaced with a Covid-19 vaccination clinic. The Kadlec Foundation Golf Classic, originally set for Aug. 6, was postponed to Oct. 8.

Supporters are invited to visit the respective websites to make contributions.

Go to tccancer.org/foundation/donations/ and to give.providence.org/wa/kadlec.

Area entertainment operators receive $7.3 million in grants

The U.S. Small Business Administration awarded more than $7.5 billion in Shuttered Venue Opera-tors grants to more than 10,000 hard-hit live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits and ven-ues, including several in Benton and Franklin counties.

The program is designed to assist in getting the nation’s cultural institutions back on track. More than two thirds of the awards have gone to venues with fewer than 10 employees.

Local grants awarded include:

$1 million, Hallett Cinemas LLC, Pasco.

$2.2 million, Pasco Cinemas 12 LLC.

$65,444, Valley Theater Co., operator of Prosser’s Princess Theatre.

$48,045, Richland Players Inc.

$121,241, Richland Public Facilities District, operator of The Reach Museum.

$3.9 million, Queensgate Cinemas LLC, Richland.

Cool Desert Nights, Hogs & Dogs are coming

Cool Desert Nights, the classic car, street rod and motorcycle event, returns Sept. 30-Oct. 3 to Up-town Shopping Center in Plaza. And a companion event, Hogs & Dogs, takes place Sept. 30 at the Bombing Range Sports Complex in West Richland.

IBEW 112 is the premier sponsor for Cool Desert Nights, which is open to all makes and models of vehicles and motorcycles.

The program includes cruises, a show ‘n shine, the traditional Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, a kids zone, awards, vendors, food trucks and more.

Go to westrichlandchamber.org/cool-desert-nights for event information and entry forms.

Hogs & Dogs will be from 4-10 p.m. at Bombing Range and includes a car show, motorcycle show, beer garden, vendors, music and more. West Richland Family Dental is the premier sponsor. Go to HogsAndDogsTC.com.