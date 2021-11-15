WSU Tri-Cities launches new entrepreneur mentorship program

Washington State University Tri-Cities has launched a new Entrepreneurs in Residence program to provide students with direct connections to successful entrepreneurs for mentorship opportunities.

Through the program, students can meet with entrepreneurs to receive free advice, coaching and networking connections for potential partnerships.

Regional entrepreneurs Christina Lomasney and Paul Carlisle are excited to launch the program.

“We see an opportunity to build a pipeline of future entrepreneurs starting on the WSU Tri-Cities campus,” Lomasney said.

Both Carlisle and Lomasney will spend regular time at WSU Tri-Cities, where in addition to working with business and other classes on campus, they will meet with students and student groups.

Carlisle, a graduate of the WSU Tri-Cities Carson College of Business, will lead the program. He’s the founder of Elevate, a technology support company, recently sold to a Utah-based tech company. (See related story by clicking here.)

He also serves as an adjunct faculty member at the Carson College of Business, as well on the WSU Tri-Cities Carson College of Business advisory council.

“Over the past 11 years, I have taught entrepreneurial courses around management, marketing and strategy,” he said. “We look to build on the decade of successful coursework in those areas to create wider-reaching pathways that engage students where they are. For example, a young undergraduate, a graduate engineering student and a seasoned business professional would all have a place at the table to access what they need to succeed on their unique journeys.”

Lomasney is an advisor to companies in the energy, transportation, defense and manufacturing sectors. She is a registered patent agent and volunteers as a board director on the state’s main initiative to secure critical material supply chains, JCDREAM.org.

Lomasney, who will volunteer her time in the program, co-founded Modumetal and served as the company’s president and CEO until 2020.

For more information, go to tricities.wsu.edu/entrepreneurs-in-residence.