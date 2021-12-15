Farm Workers Clinic CEO resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s longtime CEO Carlos Olivares resigned from his position amid an investigation of sexual harassment allegations, the organization announced Dec. 10.

His resignation took effect Dec. 4, a week before the nonprofit agency announced the news.

The Yakima Valley Farm Workers said in a release that it recently became aware of serious allegations of sexual harassment against Olivares. He was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. But before any findings or conclusions were reached, he resigned, the agency said.

Olivares worked for the clinic for 35 years, after being recruited by the organization in 1986. He earned a base salary of more than $543,749 in 2019, according to the clinic’s IRS 990 tax return. His total compensation amounted to more than $1 million, after earning $461,258 in bonus and incentive pay, retirement and other reportable compensation.

The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business profiled Olivares in a February 2020 Q&A feature: tricitiesbusinessnews.com/2020/02/carlos-olivares.

The clinic recently opened the Miramar Health Center, a $20 million facility at 6351 W. Rio Grande Ave. near Vista Field in Kennewick.

CFO Christy Trotter has been appointed interim CEO. Trotter has worked for the organization for more than 25 years. The leadership team is united in its focus on transparency and continuation of service during this transition, the organization said.

“We expect no disruption in operations or services as we continue to care for our patients and clients,” the agency said.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides medical, dental, behavioral health and social services to more than 171,000 people a year. With more than 60 unique service locations across Oregon and Washington (Benton, Franklin, Spokane, Whitman, Walla Walla and Yakima counties), its goal is to deliver affordable, comprehensive primary care for underserved populations.

The clinic employs more than 1,600 staff, in addition to its medical and dental residents, administrative fellows, students and volunteers.