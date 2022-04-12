Conover Center

Building Tri-Cities advertising|April 2022

Saint Andrews Loop LLC completed construction of Conover Center, a 22,000-square-foot Class A office building at 2713 N. 20th Ave. in Pasco on March 1.

HUB Northwest is the first tenant and has completed its office buildout. The remaining space is in gray-shell condition and can be built to accommodate almost any tenant requirements.

Asking rent is $24 a square foot on a triple net basis, which makes tenants responsible for occupancy costs. A tenant improvement allowance is available.

The project is being marketed as a great opportunity for tenants who want to move to an exciting area of fast-growing Pasco near the Tri-Cities Airport and Columbia Basin College.

MMEC Architecture & Interiors of Kennewick designed the building.

Chervenell Construction Co. of Kennewick was the general contractor.

Jenna Coddington, managing broker at The Paragon Group, is the leasing agent. She can be reached at 509-539-8048 or by email at jenna@paragongroupwa.com.

