The Mid-Columbia Libraries completed a $300,000 remodel of its Connell branch, 118 N. Columbia Ave., on Jan. 7. The updates included new shelving, paint, flooring, light fixtures, art and other fixtures.

The update included $17,000 for new materials for the collection.

The Connell branch is one of the 12 Mid-Columbia Libraries branches serving 260,000 residents in Franklin County, most of Benton County and part of Adams County. Richland operates an independent library.

The remodel modernized the 1,850-square-foot library, which was built in 1993. The single-story building has front and back entrances and is jointly owned and operated with the city of Connell. It initially served as a city hall and fire hall. Inmates from Coyote Ridge Corrections Center installed the exterior brick façade in 1995.

The library system has operated a Connell branch since 1965.

Design West Architects of Kennewick designed the project.

Nelson Construction Corp. of Walla Walla was the general contractor.