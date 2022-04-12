Sculpt Wellness opens second location in emerging Pasco wellness mall

Business is booming for Sculpt Tri-Cities Wellness Center, with the March opening of a second location at Broadmoor Park off Sandifur Parkway in Pasco.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, “people are just valuing their health more,” said owner Lindsay Kirby.

“There’s definitely been a huge shift in what consumers are seeking and how they’re spending their money … Before Covid, people came to us for weight loss, but we’ve always been about all-encompassing health,” she said.

Sculpt, like a gym, provides its services under the umbrella of a monthly membership.

For $179 per month, or about $6 per day, members gain unlimited access to full-body and spot cryotherapy, cryo-facials, infrared sauna, sauna pods, massage chair, compression therapy, LED red light therapy, vibration therapy and BrainTap sessions.

Members also receive discounts on appointments with a functional nurse practitioner, Rhonda Bonilla, vitamin drip IVs, body sculpting and facials.

Bonilla’s personalized care plans aim to tackle what’s ailing clients and achieve desired outcomes.

Sculpt’s first location opened in 2016 at 8503 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick.

Kirby said she had been wanting to open a Pasco location.

“The timing was finally right … we have so many clients who say they were just waiting for the location to open,” she said.

Burgeoning wellness mall

Sculpt’s new 3,200-square-foot center at 5224 Outlet Drive in Pasco is tucked into the C-shaped complex once built in 1995 as an outlet mall.

Broadmoor Park has since attracted new attention in recent years as suburban residential and commercial development finally caught up to the Road 100 terminus of Sandifur Parkway.

Businesses calling Broadmoor Park home include: Charter College, Bethel Church, State Farm Insurance, Adore Formal Wear & Bridal Boutique, Grit Salon and Barber, The Vibe Dance Academy, Evol Octopus Jiu-Jitsu, Club 24 Fitness, HealthSource Chiropractor and Body Compass Massage.

Kirby said her landlord announced a tap house will be moving in soon, as well as a day care center.

Kirby points to the common thread between several of the businesses at Broadmoor: health and wellness.

She said the camaraderie among the business owners is encouraging.

“I feel very blessed to be in a group that’s all about supporting each other. We want to work together to make this complex a success,” she said.

Tangible results

Kirby described the services and modalities offered at Sculpt as “body hacking.”

One example is LED red light therapy, which, among other proven benefits, can be used to tighten skin and shed fat by stimulating fat cells to release their lipids and die, she said.

A red light machine was the first piece of equipment Kirby invested in when she opened Sculpt.

“I had no business background, but I just led with my heart of wanting people to feel better,” she said.

A registered nurse, Kirby worked for 14 years in labor and delivery, but became disenchanted with the “corporate” hospital atmosphere that seemed more focused on money than patient outcomes.

“What I hear from clients is they’re seeking help for that gray area. You’re not sick enough to be in the hospital, but you don’t want another prescription … that has more side effects sometimes than benefits and that’s what I see consumers in the market demanding is results,” she said.

It’s what eventually led her to start Sculpt, which operates on an upfront pay model and doesn’t contract with insurance companies.

Some may write off Sculpt’s services as alternative medicine, but Kirby, her team of 15, their clients, and a growing body of medical research, say otherwise.

Pat Cooper, 71, a retired Hanford T Plant worker, started coming to Sculpt in 2021.

In 2005, while on the job, he said he climbed a ladder and without warning “all of a sudden I just felt drunk.” Back on the ground, he experienced extreme difficulty walking. “And so, I went to the doctor, and he said, ‘You have cervical stenosis.’ ”

To prevent him becoming a quadriplegic due to nerve damage, his C2 through C7 vertebrae were “taken out and reattached with bolts and wires and I had to learn to walk again.”

He started coming to Sculpt four times a week on the recommendation of a doctor that cryotherapy would aid the healing process and reduce pain and inflammation. Cooper also took advantage of the saunas and red light, massage chair and compression therapy.

A testament to his persistence and determination, Cooper said he is no longer fully reliant on his wheelchair and drives himself to Sculpt.

“The goal was to get my peripheral nerves working again, and it’s working. It’s not like a big overnight miracle, it takes time,” he said.

Kirby said most Sculpt’s clients are middle aged and include several student athletes.

“Our mission is to make it affordable – we want to be accessible to all walks. Compared to the national average for a membership like ours is, we’re a third of the cost and I want to prove that’s viable,” she said.

She said the upfront payment model is worth it to people when it means they can get in to see someone sooner.

“Our nurse practitioner is amazing; we really got from California one of the best NPs with more certifications and knowledge than anyone I know of. She’s a great resource right here in our backyard,” she said of Bonilla.

Sculpt has even created a specialized treatment plan for those combatting lingering long-term effects of Covid-19 such as brain fog and fatigue.

“You could throw out all the equipment and there would still be a Sculpt because our team all genuinely love and care about our clients. Ultimately, what we are is a place that cares and wants you to feel better – that’s what I’m most proud of,” Kirby said.

Search Sculpt Tri-Cities Wellness: 509-579-0089; 5224 Outlet Drive, Pasco; 509-579-0089; 8503 W. Clearwater Ave. Suite C, Kennewick; sculpttricities.com; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube.