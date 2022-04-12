TT Center LLC expects to complete construction of a 4,125-square-foot multitenant retail commercial building at 4827-A W. Clearwater Ave. on April 20.

The $1.2 million project features a modern, stucco exterior and three retail spaces in shell condition, ready to be customized for tenants. The center is east of Autozone and west of Winco in central Kennewick.

“With every new development of raw land along the city of Kennewick’s busiest arterial, this will only help the city in its continued growth of the community and its residents,” TT Center said of the project.

The space is listed for lease at $16 per square foot. Rob Ellsworth of SVN | Retter & Company is the broker and can be reached at 509-737-9249.

Jason Archibald of Archibald & Co. Architects PS is the designer.

G2 Construction of Kennewick is the general contractor.