Bankruptcies – September 2022

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:

Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged.

Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them.

Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for foreclosure.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay a percentage of debt based on ability to pay. All disposable income must be used to pay debts.

Information provided by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.

Chapter 7

Marisa Tews, 904 Winslow Ave., Richland.

Maria O. Mendoza, 2502 S. Kellogg St., Kennewick.

Autum Marie Kelly, 2555 Bella Coola Lane, #S345, Richland.

Danica Dallas, 536 N. 60th Ave., West Richland.

Charles Smith, 904 Winslow Ave., Richland.

Jason Gregory Torgerson & Lisa Michelle Torgerson, 8104 S. Toro Place, Kennewick.

Nadia Morales, 1936 W. Yakima St., Pasco.

Sergio Luna Rocha & Rachel Amy Luna, 6208 Coventry Lane, Pasco.

Amanda Nichole Flores, 203106 E. Bowles Road, #55, Kennewick.

Joseph Frank Gauthier, 5717 Wallowa Lane, Pasco.

Kenneth Richard Morris, 1514 W. Fourth Ave., Apt. G, Kennewick.

Paul Lawrence Eikenbary, 4705 Hilltop Drive, Pasco.

Jasmin Gonzalez, 7912 Budsage Drive, Pasco.

Roberto Martinez Jr. & Jessica Chrystal Martinez, 1731 Clark Road, Pasco.

Leonardo Barrera Diaz, 415 N. Cedar Ave., Pasco.

Joatsen Ismael Brambila & Jessica Brambila, 106 Craighill Ave., Richland.

Chapter 13

Delia Gonzalez, 4331 Hendricks Road, Connell.

Steven Paul Manship & Desirae Marie Manship, 409 E. Eighth Ave., Kennewick.

Jesse Jonathan Campos & Myriam Campos, 808 N. Elm Ave., Pasco.

Stephanie Lynn Fiander, 3896 S. Lincoln St., Kennewick.

Ryan C. Femreite, 3089 Riverbend Drive, Richland.

James Blake Barrett & Audrianna Noel Cantu-Yoerger, 1403 N. 16th Ave., Pasco.