Pasco breaks ground on animal shelter

The city of Pasco broke ground on its new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter on Nov. 30.

The long-planned facility at 1312 S. 18th Ave. replaces an aging and dank facility that serves as headquarters for Tri-Cities Animal Control.

Pasco is the host and manager of the animal facility, which provides animal control and sheltering services for the cities of Kennewick, Pasco and Richland. A 2016 study identified the need to replace the old facility, with the three cities sharing in the cost.

The new shelter is a pre-engineered, single-story building with 9,651 square feet, kennels for dogs and cats and a greeting area for visitors to spend time with prospective pets. It includes facilities for sick and injured animals as well as fenced play areas outside the building.

Double J Inc. of Richland submitted the winning bid of $673,000 to build the project, which was approved by the Pasco City Council in October.

Railroad certifies Pasco’s Reimann Industrial Park

BNSF Railway has designated the Reimann Industrial Center in Pasco as a “certified site,” its first in Washington.

Reimann, established by the Port of Pasco, is one of four new sites on the BNSF roster of sites that are identified as offering rail service to prospective business. The certification speeds up the development process for companies that rely on freight service.

The others are in Dodge City, Kansas; Seward, Nebraska; and Upton, Wyoming.

The port began working with BNSF on the certification process in August 2021. The process included a site visit and an economic development analysis of the 300-acre property’s economic development potential. Half was sold to Darigold Inc. for a $600 million dairy processing plant. Construction began in September.

The port intends to build more than $25 million in infrastructure to serve the former farmland, which is across from BNSF’s existing Pasco rail yard. The port will reconstruct Railroad Avenue and install a water line. A port-owned rail line extension begins in 2023.

Franklin County, the city of Pasco, the Franklin Public Utility District and Cascade Natural Gas are extending infrastructure to the site as well.

BNSF Railway operates 32,500 miles of track in 28 states and operates in three Canadian provinces.

Governor asked to fund Connell rail project

Local counties, ports, cities and other agencies have asked Gov. Jay Inslee and various lawmakers to include $15 million for a key rail interchange near Connell in the 2023-25 budget.

The request seeks $10 million appropriated by the Legislature in 2021 and an additional $5 million. Approximately $500,000 has been spent on design and engineering since 2015.

The rail interchange is promoted as a key piece of rail infrastructure in Eastern Washington. It is where the Columbia Basin Rail intersects with the BNSF Railway Lakeside Subdivision line, which links Spokane and Pasco.

The Columbia Basin line serves key agriculture communities including Moses Lake, Wheeler, Schrag, Warden, Othello, Royal City, Bruce and Connell in grant, Adams and Franklin counties.

It is one of the busiest short lines in the state and serves 60 active shippers that collectively employ 7,000. But it was built nearly a century ago and promoters of the new interchange say it is outdated and inefficient.

Tri-Cities supporters include Franklin County, the Port of Pasco, Avista Corp., Lamb Weston, McCain Foods USA Inc. and Oregon Potato.

Cooper Wine Co. completes first harvest

Cooper Wine Company has completed the first harvest through its new Red Mountain winery, 35306 N. Sunset Road, Benton City.

The 11,600-square-foot winery features a production area, fermentation hall, barrel room and hospitality space as well as a 3,000-square-foot mezzanine dedicated to tastings.

The project included eight family-owned contractors.

The winery team is led by winemaker Anthony Filantres.

Cooper Red Mountain is led by Neil Cooper and his children, Mackenzie and Jack, as well as his sister, Cheri, who manages the winery’s club, tasting room and events.

Pasco approves warehouse rezone

The Pasco City Council approved a rezone that sets the stage for a future

2.1 million-square-foot industrial park on Road 40 East, near a pair of warehouses constructed for Amazon.

The rezone changes the designation of a 71-acre parcel on the west side of Road 40 East to medium residential, from light industrial. The new zoning matches an adjoining parcel that is part of the same future development.

Pasco Road 40 LLC intends to develop the combined 111-acre property into a multi-building industrial park. The property was annexed into the city in 1979 and initially zoned for a mobile home park. It was converted to light industrial in 1992.

Register now for Home & Garden Show

Registration is open for the 2023 Regional Home & Garden Show, to be held Feb. 17-19 at Hapo Center in Pasco.

The Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities organizes the event, which offers booth and other spaces to vendors.

Booths rent for $700 or $800, depending on location. Discounts are available for HBA members.

Download guidelines for exhibitors at bit.ly/HBAHomeGarden.

Richland wants Little Badger Trail comments

The city of Richland will present a draft proposal to link Little Badger Mountain Trail to Badger Mountain at a series of public comment sessions.

The public can meet with staff between 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 12 in the lobby of City Hall, 625 Swift Blvd., and from 9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive.

A virtual meeting will be from noon-

1 p.m. Jan. 19, via Zoom.

The 5.5-mile trail system was developed by staff and its consultant, Michael Terrell Landscape Architecture LLC.

Go to ci.richland.wa.us/littlebadgertrail.

New owners for Dutch Bros-fronted strip mall

A Kennewick strip mall anchored by Planet Fitness, Mid-Columbia Wine & Spirits, Max Air Trampoline Park, Dutch Bros Coffee and Honey Baked Ham has new owners.

Seattle-based Kent Business Builders LLC paid $10 million for the 7.2-acre shopping complex at 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

The property includes 34,382- and 54,000-square-foot shopping centers as well as a 341-square-foot snack bar, home to Dutch Bros.

Bellevue-based Columbia Summit LLC was the seller.

Delicakes by Angelica to open shop in Kennewick

A specialty cake bakery born in the Pasco Specialty Kitchen is opening up a shop in Kennewick.

Delicakes by Angelica will move into the Highlands Center, 151 N. Ely St., Suite D2, leasing a 1,085-square foot space.

Todd Sternfeld of NAI Tri-Cities represented the landlord and Corren Heeren, also of NAI Tri-Cities, represented the tenant.

Pilar “Angelica” Hernandez opened Delicakes three years ago at the Pasco Specialty Kitchen, a business incubator that focuses on food.

Horn Rapids Urgent Care plan dropped

An urgent care clinic and other medical services planned for Richland’s Horn Rapids residential neighborhood will not move forward.

A pair of physicians employed by Kadlec Regional Medical Center sought to privately develop the 1.5-acre property on the north side of Clubhouse Lane into a medical complex.

Drs. Luay Ailabouni, a surgeon, and Elhami N. Hannan, a nephrologist, submitted a letter of intent offering the city of Richland $300,000 for the site, signaling their plans to build an 18,860-square-foot strip mall with an urgent care clinic and offices for additional medical professionals.

The city’s economic development committee recommended the city council authorize the manager to enter a formal purchase and sale agreement with the doctors’ business, LEMA Group LLC.

The doctors could not be reached to discuss their vision.

The city council was expected to consider the recommendation when it met Nov. 15.

However, the agenda item was removed after the city could not come to terms with the would-be buyers. The city said the project is not moving forward.

D9 breaks ground on Quake, family rec center

D 9 Contractors Inc., led by Michael Detrick, broke ground in September on a family recreation center it calls Quake, the Epicenter of Family Fun.

Quake is expected to open in spring 2023 at 106904 E. Detrick PR SE in unincorporated Kennewick, near Cottonwood Elementary and the Badger exit from Interstate 82.

Construction is valued at $5.8 million, according to Benton County permit information. The project is sited within Benton County’s Interchange Commercial District, which allows recreational facilities with conditions.

Quake is an initiative of five families that intend to own and operate the business, leasing the space from the developer. The 40,000-square-foot facility was originally set for an October opening date but was delayed by permitting issues.

It will feature a diverse set of activities with offerings suited for everyone from toddlers to retirees. There will be party areas, an event and gathering space and trampolines, reality arcades, and a Mission Impossible-style laser maze as well as café and pizza kitchen.

Follow its progress on Facebook by searching for “Quake The EPICenter of Family Fun.”

Richland offers small business digital passport program

Richland recently launched its Small Business Passport program which offers discounts year-round.

In early December, 12 businesses were enrolled.

Shoppers, diners and consumers can pick up a passport, which includes a QR code for digital access, in the lobbies of Richland City Hall, Richland Public Library, Richland Community Center, or at any of the participating businesses.

The QR code links to richlandbusiness.com/passport where interested businesses also can register to participate.

Shoppers just need to show the webpage at the time of purchase to receive the discount.

Participating businesses and deals offered will change often to keep it fresh.

Kozy Kup opens in Richland library

Kozy Kup Coffee Co. has opened in the Richland Public Library.

Its hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday at 955 Northgate Drive.

Kozy Kup also operates a coffee shop at 2250 Keene Road in Richland.

The previous library coffee shop tenant, Novel Coffee + Teas, closed its library location during the pandemic and now brews coffees and other drinks at 710 George Washington Way, Suite B-B.