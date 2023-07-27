A new airline — and a new nonstop route — are coming to Pasco 

The Tri-Cities Airport is getting a new nonstop flight to Phoenix, Arizona — and a major U.S.-based airline will make its Pasco debut in providing the service.

American Airlines will begin offering a daily flight to Phoenix starting Feb. 15.

The route is scheduled to leave Pasco (PSC) at 3 p.m., with arrival at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) at 7 p.m. Travelers flying from Phoenix to the Tri-Cities will depart from Arizona’s capital at 11:20 a.m. and land in Pasco at 1:30 p.m.

American Airlines will use a dual-class Embraer 175 with room for 76 passengers.

“This new service connecting PSC to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will mark our 100th nonstop destination from PHX, providing local residents easy access to all that Arizona has to offer and convenient one-stop access to the places customers want to visit most,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines director of short-haul network planning, in a statement.

Buck Taft, director of the Tri-Cities Airport, also praised the development.

“This is great news for the Tri-Cities region,” he said in the statement. “This new daily service will connect Tri-Cities with the global American network, which is incredible. And bringing in an entirely new air carrier allows the airport to provide passengers (with) additional opportunities, increased competition and more available seats. Success builds on success. If the community uses this route, the airline will have every incentive to add more.”

The Pasco airport is seeing growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, which turned air travel on its head. Nearly 800,000 passengers flew through the airport in 2022, making it one of the busiest years ever for the Port of Pasco-owned facility, the statement said.

The airport is served by Alaska, Allegiant, American, Avelo, Delta and United airlines.

When the American Airlines flight to Phoenix comes online, Tri-Cities passengers will be able to access 10 major cities on six airlines, the statement said.

The Phoenix airport is a hub for American Airlines, and it will provide an average of 263 daily flights to 100 destinations as of this winter. American is that airport’s largest carrier.

Tickets for the Pasco-Phoenix route are set to go on sale July 31 at aa.com.

For more information about the airport, visit flytricities.com.