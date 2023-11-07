Ben Franklin Transit rolls out military appreciation buses

Ben Franklin Transit is rolling out four military appreciation buses to honor local veterans.

The buses will debut Nov. 11 at the West Richland Veterans Day Parade.

Each bus pays tribute to a different branch of the U.S. armed forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. The interior includes information on resources for veterans and features photos of local veterans, some of whom work for Ben Franklin Transit.

Columbia Basin Veterans Center’s logo also is displayed on each bus.

The buses were built at the Gillig factory in Livermore, California. After they’re unveiled at the parade, they’ll be in service on regular transit routes, a transit news release said.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to showcase our support of the military in our community. We thank all who have served and are currently serving,” said Rachelle Glazier, general manager.