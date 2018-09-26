Menu

2 wineries, 2 food trucks to open in downtown Kennewick wine village

TCAJOB Staff|September 2018

Two wineries and two food trucks will be the Port of Kennewick’s newest tenants in the Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village.

Cave B Estate and Gordon Brothers wineries will open in the riverfront development on Columbia Drive in spring 2019, said Tana Bader Inglima, deputy chief executive officer for the port.

Cave B has tasting rooms in Quincy and Woodinville.

Gordon Bros. Winery, family owned and operated since 1983, is based in Pasco.

The two-space 2,500-square-foot building for the wineries will be constructed using insurance proceeds from the port building that collapsed under the weight of snow in 2017.

The wineries will join Palencia Wine Co. and Bartholomew Winery, which opened in Columbia Gardens in fall 2017.

A food truck plaza under construction at Columbia Gardens will be home to Swampy’s BBQ and Frost Me Sweet.

The port is implementing the food truck plaza as a pilot program with these initial tenants, and plans to lease space to additional food trucks after the winery building is completed to give all the vendors the best possible opportunity for success, Bader Inglima said.

The plaza is designed to accommodate up to six food trucks.

Columbia Gardens is intended to provide a gathering place for visitors to enjoy street foods, boutique wineries, tasting rooms, restaurants, shops, art and riparian wildlife along a scenic nature trail. The site offers views of Clover Island, the cable bridge and Columbia River. A paved waterfront pathway connects the development to the 23-mile riverfront trail.

The port’s project is a partnership with the city of Kennewick, Benton County and Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund Advisory Committee.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

2 wineries, 2 food trucks to open in downtown Kennewick wine village

2 Tri-City companies named finalists for BBB’s Business of Year award

More layoffs announced at Trios Health

New ACT theater gets new name, 400 donated seats

Richland Dutch Bros. temporarily closes during remodel

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

The first-ever RiverFest on Sept. 8 featured more than 50 exhibits and activities for the whole family at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. Regional and community organizations came together to provide interactive, informational, fun kid-friendly displays and activities promoting the benefits of the Columbia and Snake river system: power, navigation, irrigation, recreation and tourism. (Courtesy Charlie Reyes, Franklin PUD)
The Kennewick School District presented First Presbyterian Church with the 2018 Outstanding Community Partner Award in recognition of its longtime dedication and service to Westgate Elementary on Aug. 27. Volunteers from the church helped as homework helpers, at Math Nights and on field trips. They have donated more than 1,000 books to students and, for four years, were able to give every student at Westgate a backpack filled with school supplies to start the school year. In addition, they organize a cereal drive every year to ensure students have breakfast during winter break. In 10 years, they’ve collected more than 10,000 boxes of cereal. (Courtesy Kennewick School District)
Gesa Credit Union presented the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts and Delta High School with a combined donation of $100,000 on Aug. 14. Gesa’s President and CEO Don Miller awarded the checks at a celebration at the Reach museum in Richland. For every purchase made with one of Gesa’s co-branded Visa debit cards, Gesa makes a donation to the school district associated with the card. The money raised is distributed by school district and is used to support student programs and activities. (Courtesy Gesa)
The Richland branch of Ferguson Enterprises held a day of service to support the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Teams collected 15,000 pounds of food and placed it on 12 custom-made pallet crates for delivery. Each team decorated their crates and competed with each other. Unex Couriers delivered the food to the nonprofit’s storage facility. (Courtesy Tri-Cities Food Bank)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Dan Pelfrey delivered free barbecue food in August to teachers and staff at Kennewick High School to show appreciation for them as the school year started back up. The Kennewick Dickey’s restaurant delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea for every teacher and staff member at the school. Pictured from left are Kennewick High staffers Michael Betz, John Lakey, Kyla Goble and Eddie Ramirez. (Courtesy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit)
Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame’s 2013 inductee, Mike Hogue, and Auctioneer Alesha Russell speak during the 12th annual Legends Gala on Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser. Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. The event attracted nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests and raised more than $104,000 from sponsors, donors and partners. The money will be used to support the center’s wine and culinary programs and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry. (Photo courtesy Tyra Bleek Photography)

View Full Photo Gallery

Calendar

Heritage Days

September 28 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Tri-Cities Wishes & Wine

September 28 @ 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Heritage Days

September 29 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Share This