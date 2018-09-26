2 wineries, 2 food trucks to open in downtown Kennewick wine village

Two wineries and two food trucks will be the Port of Kennewick’s newest tenants in the Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village.

Cave B Estate and Gordon Brothers wineries will open in the riverfront development on Columbia Drive in spring 2019, said Tana Bader Inglima, deputy chief executive officer for the port.

Cave B has tasting rooms in Quincy and Woodinville.

Gordon Bros. Winery, family owned and operated since 1983, is based in Pasco.

The two-space 2,500-square-foot building for the wineries will be constructed using insurance proceeds from the port building that collapsed under the weight of snow in 2017.

The wineries will join Palencia Wine Co. and Bartholomew Winery, which opened in Columbia Gardens in fall 2017.

A food truck plaza under construction at Columbia Gardens will be home to Swampy’s BBQ and Frost Me Sweet.

The port is implementing the food truck plaza as a pilot program with these initial tenants, and plans to lease space to additional food trucks after the winery building is completed to give all the vendors the best possible opportunity for success, Bader Inglima said.

The plaza is designed to accommodate up to six food trucks.

Columbia Gardens is intended to provide a gathering place for visitors to enjoy street foods, boutique wineries, tasting rooms, restaurants, shops, art and riparian wildlife along a scenic nature trail. The site offers views of Clover Island, the cable bridge and Columbia River. A paved waterfront pathway connects the development to the 23-mile riverfront trail.

The port’s project is a partnership with the city of Kennewick, Benton County and Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund Advisory Committee.