Menu

Gesa announces merger plans with Seattle-based credit union

TCAJOB Staff|December 2018

Gesa Credit Union and Seattle-based Inspirus Credit Union have announced plans to merge, but it’s not yet clear what the combined organization’s name will be.

“Inspirus and Gesa Credit Union are proud of their individual brands but recognize it may not serve the purposes of a newly created, statewide credit union. It is for these reasons both organizations will conduct a comprehensive brand research study to determine the most appropriate and unifying name for the combined organization,” according to information about the merger posted on Gesa’s website.

The merger is expected to be finalized in April, but first must receive approval from state regulators. The two credit unions’ systems would be fully integrated in 2020.

Unlike a traditional bank merger, this is not a buy out or acquisition, according to Richland-based Gesa. The merger “represents a true collaborative partnership between two financially strong credit unions committed to their members,” according to Gesa.

Overall the combined assets of the merged organization will be about $3.3 billion.

Gesa members will have the added convenience of two – soon to be five – Inspirus service locations in western Washington and one additional branch in Spokane. Inspirus plans to open three new branches in Seattle, Kirkland and Bremerton in 2019.

“This merger represents a much greater presence across Washington and will provide enhanced capabilities and other significant benefits for our combined memberships and the communities we serve,” said Gesa CEO Don Miller in a news release. “There are a lot of benefits that result from leveraging the combined resources and strengths of our two healthy, well-run credit unions.  Whether it’s access to more branches for members, more opportunities for employees or more community impact, Gesa Credit Union and Inspirus Credit Union are better together.”

Inspirus CEO Scott Adkins said the merger will bring more value to its members, provide opportunities for employees and make a greater impact on the communities it serves. “With our mission and values aligned, we’ll continue to help members make the most of their money while honoring the history and heritage of both organizations,” he said in a news release.

The merged credit union will have more resources, allowing the credit union to offer more competitive rates (lower loan rates and higher savings rates) and services, and an expanded ability to invest in new products and services as desired by members, according to a joint news release.

Gesa’s Board of Directors and leadership at Gesa and Inspirus recognize they can better serve the memberships of both credit unions together and have been discussing the possible partnership for months, according to the Gesa website.

No branch closures or layoffs are planned.

Miller, who’s served as Gesa’s CEO since 2013, will serve as CEO of the merged organization.

Scott Adkins, Inspirus’ CEO, will serve the combined organization as a senior executive.

Miller has been with Gesa for more than 30 years and has served in nearly all the different functional areas of the organization. He is a native of Ellensburg, attended Central Washington University and received his master’s in business administration from Washington State University.

A Seattle math and journalism teacher founded Inspirus in 1936 in Seattle and extended membership statewide in 1949, reaching $1 million in assets by 1952, according to the Inspirus website. Inspirus, which has $1.3 billion in assets, deep roots in the education sector, nearly 80,000 members, 150 employees and six branches. Inspirus gave more than $500,000 in 2018 in support of a multitude of education initiatives such as DonorsChoose.org, Green River College and DECA.

Gesa, which has $2 billion in assets, has nearly 159,000 members, about 500 employees and 17 branches. Gesa contributed more than $900,000 to community and nonprofits in 2017.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Gesa announces merger plans with Seattle-based credit union

West Richland library moves into temporary home during remodeling project

2 Kennewick companies named finalists for statewide awards

Report lists Kennewick as best place in state to buy home

Holiday Bazaars 2018

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame’s 2013 inductee, Mike Hogue, and Auctioneer Alesha Russell speak during the 12th annual Legends Gala on Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser. Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. The event attracted nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests and raised more than $104,000 from sponsors, donors and partners. The money will be used to support the center’s wine and culinary programs and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry. (Photo courtesy Tyra Bleek Photography)
The first-ever RiverFest on Sept. 8 featured more than 50 exhibits and activities for the whole family at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. Regional and community organizations came together to provide interactive, informational, fun kid-friendly displays and activities promoting the benefits of the Columbia and Snake river system: power, navigation, irrigation, recreation and tourism. (Courtesy Charlie Reyes, Franklin PUD)
The Kennewick School District presented First Presbyterian Church with the 2018 Outstanding Community Partner Award in recognition of its longtime dedication and service to Westgate Elementary on Aug. 27. Volunteers from the church helped as homework helpers, at Math Nights and on field trips. They have donated more than 1,000 books to students and, for four years, were able to give every student at Westgate a backpack filled with school supplies to start the school year. In addition, they organize a cereal drive every year to ensure students have breakfast during winter break. In 10 years, they’ve collected more than 10,000 boxes of cereal. (Courtesy Kennewick School District)
Gesa Credit Union presented the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts and Delta High School with a combined donation of $100,000 on Aug. 14. Gesa’s President and CEO Don Miller awarded the checks at a celebration at the Reach museum in Richland. For every purchase made with one of Gesa’s co-branded Visa debit cards, Gesa makes a donation to the school district associated with the card. The money raised is distributed by school district and is used to support student programs and activities. (Courtesy Gesa)
The Richland branch of Ferguson Enterprises held a day of service to support the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Teams collected 15,000 pounds of food and placed it on 12 custom-made pallet crates for delivery. Each team decorated their crates and competed with each other. Unex Couriers delivered the food to the nonprofit’s storage facility. (Courtesy Tri-Cities Food Bank)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Dan Pelfrey delivered free barbecue food in August to teachers and staff at Kennewick High School to show appreciation for them as the school year started back up. The Kennewick Dickey’s restaurant delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea for every teacher and staff member at the school. Pictured from left are Kennewick High staffers Michael Betz, John Lakey, Kyla Goble and Eddie Ramirez. (Courtesy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit)

View Full Photo Gallery

Calendar

Tri-Cities Prep Candlelight Christmas Concert

December 16 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free Movie – The Polar Express

December 21 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free Movie – The Polar Express

December 21 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Share This