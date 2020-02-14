The Port of Kennewick completed the newest phase of Columbia Gardens Wine & Artisan Village, its wine-oriented economic development project in the shadow of the cable bridge, at the end of January.

The new building at 313 E. Columbia Gardens Way is a 2,458-square-foot building with spaces for two tasting rooms.

Gordon Brothers Estate Winery and Cave B Estate Winery will lease the spaces.

The project is topped by a clock tower with clock hands shaped like wine bottles. The tower conceals heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment.

Meier Architecture Engineering of Kennewick designed a crimson cabin look for Gordon Estate Winery and a boathouse-style space for Cave B.

A double-sided fireplace and two exterior patio spaces overlooking the Columbia River round out the project.

The addition joins the original Columbia Gardens project, which is home to Monarcha and Bartholomew wineries, which have tasting rooms and production supported by an on-site wastewater treatment system to pretreat winery effluent.

Banlin Construction of Kennewick was the contractor.

Thomas Kastner of Meier Architecture designed the project.