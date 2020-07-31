Help shape the future of Kennewick’s waterfront

The Port of Kennewick is asking the public to weigh in as it updates its plan for the downtown waterfront.

The planning area covers Clover Island and other port-owned property along East Columbia Drive in Kennewick.

The port will give virtual overviews at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, and noon Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The public can comment online Aug. 3-16 via a survey, mapping exercise and idea wall.

Participate and learn more at portofkennewick.org/historicwaterfrontdistrict.

The Kennewick Historic Waterfront District Master Plan will guide development on the port’s waterfront property for the next 15-20 years.