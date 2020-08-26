Benton, Franklin restrictions ease but remain in Phase 1

TCAJOB Staff|August 2020

Indoor dining and other activities are now allowed in Benton and Franklin counties. 

The Washington State Department of Health modified the already-modified Phase 1 restrictions that control activities under the state’s Safe Start program to curtail the spread of Covid-19. 

As of Aug. 27, allowed activities include:

  • Outdoor group fitness classes with five or fewer people.
  • Indoor religious services at 25% of the building’s capacity or 50 people whichever is fewer.
  • Social gatherings with five or fewer people outside the household.
  • Professional services at 25% capacity. 

Restaurants, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries may offer indoor services at 25% of the building’s capacity or less.

Outdoor activities are limited to 50%, with social distancing protocols in place.  

Go to bit.ly/BentonFranklinModifiedPhaseOneAugust for details about what is allowed under the latest modifications.  

For a list of counties and their current phases, visit the Safe Start website.

Posted in
