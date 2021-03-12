The city of Connell completed a $250,000 project to renovate an existing building at 661 S. Columbia Ave. to serve as the North Franklin Visitor Center.

The project, which wrapped up in late 2020, includes a lobby with a reception office, two restrooms and a conference room.

The Connell Chamber of Commerce is operating it as a destination for visitors.

Michael Corbin of Wave Design Group LLC in Kennewick was the architect.

The Port of Pasco provided project oversight.

S&K Mountain Construction of Walla Walla was the general contractor.