David R Chavey-Reynaud

Age: 29

Current city of residence: Kennewick

How long have you worked for the Workforce Development Council?

10 months

Briefly describe your organization.

The Benton-Franklin Workforce Development Council (BFWDC) is the convener of regional workforce development efforts, powered by

$5.28 million in grants. We are responsible for funding, coordinating and overseeing the activities and programs of the local One-Stop Center, WorkSource Columbia Basin, as well as services to youth and young adults at TC Futures.

Education and certifications:

Central Washington University: Bachelor’s of music education.

Seattle University: Master of Business Administration.

Briefly describe your job and how you got into it: My scope of work is quite broad, and includes: finding ways to diversify BFWDC funding, program administration and outreach, engaging with local, regional and state organizations on behalf of Benton-Franklin and advocating for local programs and support systems, system optimization and facility oversight.

Before joining the BFWDC I worked in economic development for four years, first as a business recruitment specialist and then as the director of business retention. My favorite activities in business retention were related to workforce development and creating a pipeline from job seekers to local businesses.

How long have you lived in the Tri-Cities? 5 years

How did you earn your first dollar?

I started working during my summers when I was 13, splitting my time between babysitting for a few different families and doing some landscaping/yardwork. I still remember the feeling of elation of having a source of income and the freedom of being able to buy whatever snacks I wanted at the grocery store.

Did the pandemic affect your daily work life? If so, how?

It did, but I’ve been incredibly lucky.

I was still with the Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC) when the pandemic started, and we pivoted to working completely remotely.

I had the opportunity to turn a spare room into an office and have had a fun time making it a bit of a recording studio as well. The transition to BFWDC from TRIDEC was seamless, as they were also remote. I’ve really enjoyed working from home.

As we’ve begun to move back to the office, it is pretty terrific to see everyone in person again.

What was your dream job as a child?

I wanted to be a scientist of all trades, like Bill Nye.

My grandfather led my preschool in all kinds of experiments and inspired me in more ways than I can count.

He passed away when I was 7, but was immortalized in my mind as a tinkerer and leader of objective questioning. As we’d watch Bill Nye in elementary school, as cool as he was, I always thought that my grandfather could have done it better.

Tell us about your community involvement/community service.

My community involvement has slowed considerably over the last year, but I have been an active member of Rotary for several years, participating in various fundraisers and events we’ve held including the Duck Races, and acting as emcee for the 2019 and 2020 Entrepreneurial Awards.

I also belonged to the board of Young Professionals Tri-Cities and Emerging Tri-Cities, helping plan and coordinate young professional events, job fairs, networking mixers and relevant speakers.

I have volunteered for several years for Junior Achievement, teaching an Economics for Success class to seventh- graders. My community passions, similar to my occupation, revolve around helping people get to where they want to go professionally and providing the means/vehicles/support to be successful.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

I’ve been fortunate enough to have only had bosses for the past several years that support a healthy work-life balance.

I’ve never been put in a position where I felt like I needed to sacrifice my time with my family, or my mental health, for the sake of my work.

Occasionally we’ve been incredibly busy, or have had to work longer hours, but there’s always been an awareness that comes with that situation and some grace on the front or back end to make up some of that time.

As a result, I have always been happy to respond to an email or two that come in on the weekends or in the evening or volunteer time when something needs resolving after hours.

Do you have family? Pets?

I have a wonderful fiancé, Victoria (Tori) Nunez, who does incredible work as a children’s therapist. Together we have two dogs, Murphy and Mary, and a cat, Xander. My parents live in Twisp, Washington, where I grew up.

What brought you to the Tri-Cities?

Did you grow up here?

My first degree and job was in music education.

After teaching high school band for two years, I realized I wanted a career in something slightly different, and got my MBA at Seattle University.

While there I interned with SouthEast Effective Development and fell in love with economic/workforce development.

After graduating, my first job offer was from TRIDEC, which drove my move to the Tri-Cities.

I’ve come to love this area and the people and look forward to contributing to the region’s growth for years to come. I still love music and teaching though, and direct a jazz band at Richland High School in the mornings before I head to BFWDC.