Port reschedules Columbia Gardens wine park event

The Port of Kennewick celebrates the completion of the second phase of its Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village near the cable bridge with a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Sept. 15.

The event was rescheduled after being canceled in July because of extreme heat.

The second phase added a new building with room for two wineries and a food truck plaza. Gordon Estate Winery and Muret-Gaston Winery opened tasting rooms, joining Bartholomew and Monarcha wineries, which moved into the first phase prior to the pandemic.

Columbia Gardens, 313 E. Columbia Gardens Way, is across from Zip’s on East Columbia Drive.

The food truck plaza is home to a regular lineup of vendors: Culture Shock Bistro, Ann’s Best Creole & Soul Food, Taste of Wok, Only Tacos, Bobalastic, Rollin Ice Cream and Swampy’s BBQ.

The second phase added six ready-to-build parcels, which are available for private development. Swampy’s has closed a deal to build a permanent kitchen at the site.

Columbia Gardens is zoned urban mixed-use and is in a federally designated Opportunity Zone.

RSVP to ColumbiaGardens@PortofKennewick.org.