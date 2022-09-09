Building Permits – September 2022

BENTON COUNTY

Wycoff Farms Inc., 164806 Lemley Road, Prosser, $166,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Co.

Goose Ridge Estate, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Benton City, $125,00 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Fire Control Sprinklers.

L7 Ranches LLC, no address listed, $120,000 for grading. Contractor: Design 7 LLC.

Monson Ranches, 63615 E. Jacobs Road, Benton City., $2.8 million for new commercial. Contractor: Clearspan Steel LLC.

Agrium US Inc., 227515 E. Bowles Road, Kennewick, $8,700 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: M Campbell & Co.

CONNELL

KB Heritage II LLC, 414, 442 & 470 Fifth Ave. North, $935,000 for three duplexes. Contractor: KB Heritage II LLC.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Roger L. & Pam Danz, 380 Palmer Drive, Mesa, $96,000 for new commercial. Contractor: T & S Sales Inc.

Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, 3152 Selph Landing Road, Pasco, $3.2 million for new commercial. Contractor: Tanco Engineering Inc.

KENNEWICK

Chris Corbin, 6481 W. Skagit Ave., $8,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Advanced Protection Services Inc.

Charlie Patton AMB, 240 N. Ely St., $5,400 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Michael Straatman.

Hungry Generation, 5121 W. Canal Drive, $50,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions.

Mark Petterson, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Unit 491, $311,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: owner.

Columbia Center Partners, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Unit 400, $51,000 for mechanical. Contractor: owner.

Clover Housing Group, 4202 W. Albany Ave., $10,000 for plumbing, $10,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractors: Kustom US Inc., owner.

Cody Haggermann, 12 S. Morain St., Units A-F, $63,000 for siding/windows. Contractor: Silver Bow Roofing.

SR McConnell LLC, 326 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $40,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Palmer Roofing Co.

Bryce Holmes, 8305 W. Quinault Ave., #110, $6,000 for sign. Contractor: Cascade Sign & Fabrication.

DFU Property Management, 131 N. Ely St., $25,000 for demolition. Contractor: owner.

Wallace Properties, 2905 W. Kennewick Ave., B & A, $225,000 for commercial remodel, $125,000 for heat pump/HVAC, $50,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Yost Gallagher Construction.

Pepper Tree LLC, 507 N. Arthur St., $27,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Perfect Circle Construction.

Caott LLC, 3902 W. Clearwater Ave., $8,000 for mechanical Contractor: owner.

City of Kennewick, 2620 W. 27th Ave., $22,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Apollo Mechanical.

Viviana Sanches, 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., #110, $9,000 for sign. Contractor: Fuse Heating & Air.

Deborah L. Smith EDM LMHC, 6816 W. Rio Grande Ave., Suite B, $750,000 for commercial remodel.

Ilya Parkhotyuk, 1120 N. Edison St., $58,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Innovative Solutions.

Robert Myers, 6208 W. Okanogan Ave., $350,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Logon Business Systems.

Costco Wholesale, 8505 W. Gage Blvd., $30,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Ferguson Construction.

John Tran, 418 N. Kellogg St., Suite A, $7,500 for commercial remodel. Contractor: TKO Construction.

Columbia Mall Partnership, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $65,000 for commercial mechanical. Contractor: owner.

8200 Gage LLC, 8200 W. Gage Blvd., $15,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Camtek Inc.

Aaron Hayes, 8551 W. Gage Blvd., $125,000 for commercial remodel; $20,000 for heat pump/HVAC; $7,500 for plumbing. Contractors: Leone & Keeble Inc., Total Energy Management, Columbia River Plumbing & Mechanical.

James M. Carey, 419 N. Yelm St., $58,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: C L Enterprises-GC Inc.

Pepper Tree LLC, 507 N. Arthur St., #H101, $15,500 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Perfect Circle Construction.

CWS Holdings LLC, 8905 Gage Blvd., $19,600 for sign. Contractor: Yesco LLC.

Columbia Mall Partnership, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, $190,000 for commercial remodel, $35,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractors: Planit Construction USA, Apollo Sheet Metal.

P & R Construction LLC, 2715 S. Sherman St., $27,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: RP Development LLC.

Hendrickson Fir Grove LLC, 1305 W. Fourth Ave., $65,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions.

Douglas Griffith, 807 S. Auburn St., $92,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: owner.

Fortunato Inc., 6500 W. Clearwater Ave., $65,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions.

River City Services, 19 W. 10th Ave., $8,400 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Columbia Roofing Inc.

DWP General Contracting, 7960 W. 10th Ave., #108, $100,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: owner.

PASCO

Brantingham Enterprises LLC, 1417 E. St. Helens St., $29,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Fire Control Sprinkler Systems.

Cittagazze LLC, 1336 Dietrich Road, $45,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Cascade Fire Protection Co. Inc.

Road 68 Properties, 4605 Road 68, $15,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Cascade Fire Protection.

Port of Pasco, 3416 Swallow Ave., #59, $6,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Bruce Mechanical Inc.

Reser’s Fine Foods, 5526 N. Capitol Ave., $1 million for commercial addition. Contractor: Preston Refrigeration.

CJM Investments LLC, 720 W. Lewis St., $33,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: owner.

Goodwill Industries, 3521 W. Court St., Suite C, $11,000 for sign. Contractor: Eagle Signs LLC.

Landstar NW LLC, 6005 Burden Blvd., $151,000 for tenant improvement. Contractor: to be determined.

Court Street LLC, 3825 W. Court St., $10,000 for sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Project Oyster Pasco, 1351 S. Road 40 East, $92,000 for sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Raon LLC, 6605 Burden Blvd., $5,000 for sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Kenyon Zero Storage, 5701 Industrial Way, $12,000 for sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Pasco Family Housing, 801 N. 22nd Ave., $12,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Campbell Cool Electric Plumbing.

Tri-Cities Prep, 9612 St. Thomas Drive, $10,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Campbell Cool Electric Plumbing.

Marathon Building, 5024 Road 68, $9,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Ringold Refrigeration LLC.

City of Pasco, 1312 S. 18th Ave., $10,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Bob Rhodes Heating & Air Conditioning.

Prem Singh, 1879 N. Commercial Ave., $3.8 million for new commercial. Contractor: RM Construction and Interior Design.

Pasco School District, 9507 Burns Road, $25,000 for accessory building. Contractor: to be determined.

Pasco School District, 8125 W. Argent Road, $150,000 for accessory building. Contractor: to be determined.

CV the Alegre LLC, 1520 N. Oregon Ave., $24,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Advanced Protection Services.

Port of Pasco, 3601 N. 20th Ave., Building 92, $108,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Columbia Basin Sheet Metal LLC.

Hogback Road 68 Taco, 5326 Road 68, $7,500 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Cascade Fire Protection.

Lixsandro Villafan, 3405 N. Commercial Ave., $88,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Cascade Fire Protection.

City of Pasco, 204 W. Clark St., $33,000 for tenant improvement. Contractor: owner.

Walmart Real Estate, 4820 Road 68, $309,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Engineered Structures.

Reser’s Fine Foods, 5526 N. Capitol Ave., $8.7 million for commercial addition. Contractor: Reser’s Construction.

Pasco School District, Parcel 112 264 336, $65,000 for fence/retaining wall. Contractor: to be determined.

Pasco School District, 301 N. 10th Ave., $125,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: to be determined.

George Dress, 327 N. Front Ave., $20,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor: Capstone Solutions Inc.

Pasco School District, 125 S. Wehe Ave., $15,000 for fence/retaining wall. Contractor: Frontier Fence Inc.

Big Sky Developers, 5810 Midland Lane, $21,000 for fence/retaining wall. Contractor: Rotschy Inc.

Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., $679,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: to be determined.

Pahlisch Homes, Parcel 126 160 357, $500,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Rotschy Inc.

Team Bouchey Inc., 620 N. Oregon Ave., $210,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Almond Asphalt.

St. Patrick Catholic Church Parish, 1320 W. Henry St., $20,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor: to be determined.

Edmund & Joycelin Harrington, 2407 N. Commercial Ave., $20,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor: to be determined.

Expansion Contracting LLC, 730 W. A St., $15,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: to be determined.

Pasco Haven LLC, 301 S. 20th Ave., $92,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Firepower Inc.

Walmart Real Estate, 4820 Road 68, $20,000 for sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

KR Properties LLC, 2251 N. Commercial Ave., $10,000 for sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Pasco Housing Authority, 333 W. Court St., $20,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Cosco Fire Protection.

Extreme Diesel LLC, 2060 N. Commercial Ave., $3.3 million for new commercial. Contractor: Clearspan Steel LLC.

Omar Araiza, 802 S. Myrtle Ave., $35,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: owner.

Pasco School District, 4403 W. Court St., Suite A, $84,000 for tenant improvement. Contractor: to be determined.

Amaze-Investment LLC, 7425 Sandifur Parkway, $71,000 for tenant improvement. Contractor: PAI Construction.

Kissler Enterprises, 420 N. Oregon Ave., $15,000 for sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Reser’s Fine Foods, 5526 N. Capitol Ave., $50,000 for sign. Contractor: to be determined.

Port of Pasco, 3405 E. Ainsworth Ave., $14,500 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Fire Control Sprinkler System.

K & S Family Enterprises, 1935 E. Superior St., $30,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Clearspan Steel LLC.

RICHLAND

Regency Park Apartments, 3003 Queensgate Drive, $195,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: DGR Grant Construction.

Washington State University Tri-Cities, 2774 Q Ave., $41,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Raymond Handling Concepts.

ADSG LLC, 1363 Columbia Park Trail, $500,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Siefken & Sons Construction.

Urban Range LLC, 4408, 4417, 4424, 4440 4456, 4472, 4488 & 4449 Starlit Lane, $6.4 million for eight multifamily homes. Contractor: Ranchland Homes LLC.

Taylor Properties, 1950 Keene Road, Suite K, $30,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Ginkgo Gold Acupuncture.

Vandervert Development & Hotels, 1086 George Washington Way, $36,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Pro-Duct HVAC LLC.

Columbian Club Inc., 2500 Chester Road, Building A, $30,000 for accessory building. Contractor: owner.

CV the Franklin LLC, 1515 George Washington Way, $65,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions.

Richland School District, 1330 Lee Blvd., $10,000 for sign. Contractor: Mustang Sign Group.

Hope & Health Inc., 1445 Spaulding Ave., $30,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Bruce Mechanical Inc.

Conagra Foods, 2013 Saint St., Building B, $10,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: M. Campbell & Co.

Corp of Catholic Bishops, 1111 Stevens Drive, $148,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: M. Campbell & Co.

STK Hosford South, 615 Jadwin Ave., $3.5 million for multifamily housing. Contractor: Cliff Thorn Construction.

Lighthouse Community Church, 1007 Wright Ave., $12,000 for tenant improvements.

2360 Hood Avenue LLC, 2377, 2373, 2365 & 2361 Hood Ave., $50,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Budget Construction.

Justin Henning, 2770 Einstein Ave., $84,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Leslie & Campbell Inc.

Washington Square Apartments, $8,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: Total Quality Air LLC.

Fluid Controls & Components, 3095 Kingsgate Way, $25,000 for heat pump/HVAC. Contractor: owner.

SRA-CH Richland 1, 425 Bradley Blvd., $11,000 for grading. Contractor: Cedar & Sage Homes LLC.

HAPO Community Credit Union, 631 Gage Blvd., $60,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Flynn Bec LP.

Jarrett Properties, 2235 Henderson Loop, $50,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor O’Brien Construction.

650 GWW LLC, 622 George Washington Way, $40,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Design Concepts Construction.

707 Parkway LLC, 709 The Parkway, $40,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.

WRP Washington Plaza, 1767 George Washington Way, $150,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Total Site Services LLC.

Western Holdings LLC, 801 Aaron Drive, $65,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor: Mastec Network Solutions.

Store Master Funding, 624 Wellsian Way, $233,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Atomic Bowl/Jokers.

HTK-Richland LLC, 1330 Tapteal Drive, $25,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: O’Brien Construction.

JJA Properties LLC, 2504 & 2492 Manufacturing Lane, $440,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Clearspan Steel LLC.

WEST RICHLAND

Urban Range LLC, 3805 W. Van Giesen St., $5,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: owner.