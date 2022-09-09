Business Updates – September 2022

To submit news about a new business opening, business move or name change, go to: tcjournal.biz/business-listing.

NEW LOCATION

Q Home Loans Tri-Cities has opened at 8202 W. Quinault Ave, Suite B. Contact: 509-554-2611; qhomeloans.com/tri-cities.

MOVED

Tri-Cities Water Store has moved to 6510 W. Okanogan Ave., Kennewick.

Southridge Dental has moved to 2431 S. Quillan Place, Kennewick.

Edward Jones – Dustin Clontz has moved to 112 Columbia Point Drive, Suite 104, Richland.

CLOSED

Asian Market & Lotus Snack Bar at 1325 George Washington Way in the Richland Uptown Shopping Center has closed.