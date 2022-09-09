Marijuana Licenses – September 2022

TCAJOB Staff|September 2022

Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

BENTON COUNTY

NEW

Cordus LLC, 234805 E. Straightbank, Suite CA, Kennewick. License type: cannabis producer tier 3; cannabis processor. Application type: added/change of location/in lieu.

Cannasourc’d Logistics, 17504 W. Yakitat Place, Suite A, Benton City. License type: cannabis transportation. Application type: new.

APPROVED

Sunnyside Northwest, 41305 N. Griffin Road, Grandview. License type: cannabis producer tier 3. Application type: added fees.

Washington State Cannabis Company, 2415 Robertson Drive, Richland. License type: cannabis retailer. Application type: assumption.

Cordus LLC, 234805 E. Straightbank, Suite CA, Kennewick. License type: cannabis producer tier 3. Application type: change of location.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Aha! Airlines, Pasco’s connection to Reno, shuts down 

Port reschedules Columbia Gardens wine park event

  • LS_Networks

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Calendar

The Fall 2022 Volunteer Advocate Training for the Support, Advocacy, & Resource Center (SARC)

September 6 @ 5:30 pm - September 17 @ 5:00 pm

Journey with Water: from Creating New Technologies to Exploring Life in Outer Space

September 13 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Policy Summit 2022

September 13 @ 5:30 pm - September 15 @ 8:00 am