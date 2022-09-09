Marijuana Licenses – September 2022

Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

BENTON COUNTY

NEW

Cordus LLC, 234805 E. Straightbank, Suite CA, Kennewick. License type: cannabis producer tier 3; cannabis processor. Application type: added/change of location/in lieu.

Cannasourc’d Logistics, 17504 W. Yakitat Place, Suite A, Benton City. License type: cannabis transportation. Application type: new.

APPROVED

Sunnyside Northwest, 41305 N. Griffin Road, Grandview. License type: cannabis producer tier 3. Application type: added fees.

Washington State Cannabis Company, 2415 Robertson Drive, Richland. License type: cannabis retailer. Application type: assumption.

Cordus LLC, 234805 E. Straightbank, Suite CA, Kennewick. License type: cannabis producer tier 3. Application type: change of location.