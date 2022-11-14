Reser’s Fine Foods

Building Tri-Cities advertising|November 2022

Beaverton-based Reser’s Fine Foods held a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking operations at its new Pasco processing plant on Sept. 21.

The new plant is more than twice the size of its old one at the Pasco Processing Center, which is now for sale.

 

The $120 million plant has 274,000 square feet and is used to transform potatoes, milk, butter and other ingredients into the company’s ready-to-eat mashed potato products. Construction has started on a 70,000-square-foot addition to accommodate production of its salad products and oven baked goods.

The plant employs about 250 with additional jobs planned in the coming year.

Tara W. Lund was the architect/engineer. Reser’s Construction LLC was the contractor.

