Veterans Warehouse Thrift is selling its entire inventory at 50% off on Friday, Nov. 11 and 75% on Saturday, Nov. 12 as it moves to clear its 40,000-square-foot store in anticipation of a 72-hour eviction notice.

The Wenatchee-based nonprofit opened in the former Sports Authority, 908 N. Colorado St., next to Lowe’s Home Improvement, in early 2021.

Founder Thelbert M. “Thadd” Lawson Jr. said his chief focus is clearing out 40,000 square feet of merchandise or facing a steep fee if the building is not emptied.

He invited organizations that serve the homeless or provide shelters to take any clothing, coats or other items they need.

He estimates the Kennewick store distributed $4.4 million worth of coats, pants and other items to needy local families since it opened.

Lawson said he hopes to reopen in a new Tri-City location.