Tri-City native headlines brunch to benefit Carson College

Cole Morgan, a Tri-Citian by birth who established Snap! Raise, will headline an upcoming brunch to benefit the Carson College of Business at Washington State University Tri-Cities.

The fifth annual Point to Success Brunch will be held Feb. 4 at Anthony’s at Columbia Point, 550 Columbia Point Drive, in Richland. The event took a hiatus for two years because of the pandemic.

Morgan was born in the Tri-Cities to parents and grandparents who established local businesses, including Stu’s Teamsports, Harris-Morgan Music and more. His grandfather, Stu Morgan, is a Franklin PUD commissioner.

He was briefly the quarterback at Washington State University, where he earned a degree in ethnic studies. He went on to be quarterback for Central Washington University as well.

He formed Snap! in Seattle in 2014 to carry out his vision to support youth activities with campaigns that do not rely on door-to-door sales of items kids don’t want to sell and parents don’t want to buy. Snap! carries out fundraising work through its Snap! Raise, Snap! Spend, Snap! Store, Snap! Connect, and Snap! Manage arms. Learn more at snapraise.com.

Today, Snap! boasts having helped raise more than $700 million for 90,000 teams, clubs and organizations across the country. In 2019, it was ranked No. 182 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 for its 608% revenue growth.

Morgan has been named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award winner.

Point to Success will include a live auction, a wine grab and raise the paddle to support the business school. Tracci Dial of KNDU-TV will serve as emcee and Chantel Kimball-Booker will serve as the auctioneer.

Anthony’s is providing the space, food and champagne at no charge, so money raised will go directly to the school.

The cost is $100 per person if purchased before Jan. 25 and $125 after.

Go to: bit.ly/WSUCarsonfundraiser.