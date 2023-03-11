Take advantage of free tax prep with AARP

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sites are now open and ready to help prepare and e-file personal tax returns for the first time in three years.

The free tax service is available to all taxpayers. AARP membership is not required.

The service includes federal personal tax returns as well as the new Washington Working Family Tax Credit.

Tax-Aide is operating through April 18.

Here’s a list of where to get assistance:

Mid-Columbia Libraries, Kennewick branch , 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday. Appointments required: Call 509-542-7960.

, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday. Appointments required: Call 509-542-7960. Mid-Columbia Libraries Keewaydin Park branch , 405 S. Dayton St., Kennewick: 12:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday; 12:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments required: Call 509-542-7960.

, 405 S. Dayton St., Kennewick: 12:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday; 12:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments required: Call 509-542-7960. Mid-Columbia Libraries, Pasco branch , 1320 W. Hopkins St., Pasco: noon-4 p.m. Wednesday.

, 1320 W. Hopkins St., Pasco: noon-4 p.m. Wednesday. Richland Community Center : 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday; 8:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. Appointments required: Call 509-542-7960.

: 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday; 8:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday; 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. Appointments required: Call 509-542-7960. Pasco City Hall Activity Center , 525 N. Third Ave., Pasco: 8:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Appointments required: Call 509-542-7960.

, 525 N. Third Ave., Pasco: 8:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Appointments required: Call 509-542-7960. Burbank Library, 875 Lake Road, Burbank: 10:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday. Appointments not required.

In addition to in-person tax preparation, Tax-Aide also is providing a new option for taxpayers to prepare their own taxes. Alternative Tax Preparation is aimed at taxpayers who would prefer to prepare their taxes, using their own computers.

In addition to free online software, Tax-Aide-certified counselors will be available to assist in preparing and filing tax returns electronically.

To participate in this new program, taxpayers need to be computer savvy and have an internet connection. Counselors provide assistance using online interactive software. Those interested can get more information at taxaideqa.aarp.org/hc/en-us.

In 2021, more than 820,000 taxpayers (23,000 in Washington) using AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services received more than $892 million ($28 million in Washington) in income tax refunds. The service is offered in conjunction with the IRS.