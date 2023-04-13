Training future workforce is key

Our annual Hanford special section includes lots of valuable information for our business community.

Readers will receive a timely overview of the cleanup status and current priorities, how colleges are working to prepare the next-generation Hanford workforce and how the Tri-Cities is positioning itself to be a global leader in clean-energy technologies.

We must address the concerns surrounding the aging workforce at Hanford. It’s essential to ensure that we have a skilled and prepared workforce to continue progress at the site.

It’s a theme that shows up in many of the columns submitted for our special section.

There’s no question the massive nuclear site in our backyard will continue to be a driver for our economy for years to come. Continued, measured progress must continue.

Cleanup efforts are crucial not only for the safety of our community and environment but also for the future growth and economic potential of the region.

With the global demand for clean-energy solutions and the potential for the Tri-Cities to lead in this field, it’s critical that we continue to prioritize cleanup and development efforts. It’s equally critical to prepare Hanford’s future workforce for the work.