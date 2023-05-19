Franklin PUD lands $4.9 million for broadband project

Franklin PUD is one of several agencies sharing in $121 million in grant dollars to deliver high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved communities around the state.

The Washington State Broadband Office announced the grants on May 16.

Franklin PUD is receiving nearly $4.9 million for its Connell and Basin FTTH (fiber to the home) project.

The grant money is part of the state’s investment of the federal Coronavirus Capital Project Fund. The awards are dependent on the federal funding coming through.

“Broadband access is essential infrastructure, providing a critical gateway to education, health care, social and economic opportunities,” said Mike Fong, director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, in a statement. “This funding is the next significant step toward our goal to have high-speed internet access available to every Washington resident and business.”

The grants will help extend high-speed internet to nearly 15,000 households in the state.

