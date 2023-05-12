L&I honors workers who died from job-related injuries, illnesses, including many from the Tri-Cities

Nearly 20 workers with ties to the Tri-Cities were honored when the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries held a Workers’ Memorial Day service on April 27.

The agency added 129 people to the list of 2,000-plus workers whose deaths were tied to their jobs. Some died recently while others died years ago but only were recently added.

The list of local workers includes several with connections to the Hanford nuclear site whose deaths were attributed to chemical exposure, plus a corrections worker who died from Covid-19, a construction worker who died in a fall, and a meat processor who died from blunt force trauma.

The list also includes Instacart shopper Justin R. Krumbah, who died in the shooting on Feb. 7, 2022, at the Richland Fred Meyer grocery store.

Local workers honored included: