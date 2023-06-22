Journal announces 2023 Young Professionals 

The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business has selected its 2023 Young Professionals.

They are:

Jennifer M. Colborn , public affairs specialist, U.S. Department of Energy.

Anthony R. Contreras-Sanchez , training and technical assistance manager, Washington Initiative for Supported Employment (WISE).

Tara Divers , director of philanthropy, Chaplaincy Health.

Jordan Engel , business manager, YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities.

Cara M. Hernandez , director of Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels, Senior Life Resources.

Juan Lopez , STEM education consultant, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Jake R. Musser , chief executive officer, Trucks and Auto Auctions.

Ryan L. Orozco , quality engineering supervisor, Bechtel.

Janet M. Peters , associate professor, director of instructional excellence and innovation, Washington State University Tri-Cities.

Estefano C. Pina , branch manager, Numerica Credit Union.

This year’s honorees will be featured in a special section in the Journal’s July edition.

The 2023 class of Young Professionals is the 16th the Journal has recognized since 2008. To date, we’ve honored more than 140 up-and-coming young leaders working hard to make our community a better place.

To be eligible for the honor, individuals must be 40 years of age or younger, work in Benton or Franklin counties, and demonstrate excellence in their chosen fields, leadership and charity work or community involvement.