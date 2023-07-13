Integrity, trust and positive impacts lay groundwork for success

Vicki Monteagudo, who owns two Tri-Cities real estate brokerages, was among the inaugural class of Young Professionals showcased in 2008, the first year the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business began highlighting up and coming young leaders.

Since then, Monteagudo has carved out an impressive career, which spans more than 20 years. Her expertise, dedication and commitment to excellence have made her a recognized leader in the industry.

She owns Century 21 Tri-Cities, and under her leadership, she said that the brokerage firm has become a trusted name in the industry, attracting a team of talented and dedicated agents who share her passion for real estate.

She also owns NAI Commercial Tri-Cities, which focuses on commercial real estate, specializing in retail, office, light industrial and multifamily properties spanning the Tri-Cities market to Yakima, Moses Lake and Walla Walla.

Monteagudo’s brokerages have a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and building long-term relationships with clients.

Throughout her career, Monteagudo has demonstrated a deep understanding of the real estate market and an ability to navigate complex transactions with ease. She has successfully represented buyers, sellers and investors in a wide range of real estate transactions, including residential, commercial and luxury properties.

She said one of her greatest strengths is her market knowledge. “I stay up to date with the latest trends and developments in the real estate industry, allowing me to provide valuable insights and guidance to clients. My in-depth understanding of market conditions and pricing strategies enables me to negotiate the best deals for clients, ensuring they achieve their goals and maximize their investments,” she said.

Outside of her real estate career, Monteagudo is involved in her community and has a strong commitment to giving back. She volunteers her time and resources to various charitable organizations and community initiatives.

Over the years these four quotes continue to inspire Monteagudo:

Success is not just about achieving your goals; it’s about helping others achieve theirs, too.

“I believe in the power of collaboration and supporting others in their journey towards success. I understand that true fulfillment comes from lifting others up and making a positive impact on their lives,” she said.

Integrity is the foundation of trust, and trust is the cornerstone of lasting relationships.

“I like to emphasize the importance of conducting business with honesty, transparency and integrity. I understand that trust is the key to building strong and long-lasting relationships with clients, colleagues and partners,” she said.

Stay curious, keep learning and never become complacent.

“I believe in the power of continuous learning and growth. I like to encourage myself and those around me to embrace curiosity, seek new knowledge and stay open to new ideas. By constantly evolving and adapting, we can stay ahead of industry trends and provide the best possible service to clients,” she said.

Success is not measured by the number of transactions, but by the positive impact we make on people’s lives.

“I believe that true success in the real estate industry goes beyond numbers and deals closed. I like to focus on making a genuine difference in the lives of my clients, helping them find their dream homes or make wise investment decisions. For me, the ultimate reward is the joy and satisfaction of my clients,” she said.

Also honored in 2008 were Jason Archibald of Archibald Little Dillman Architects P.S.; Josh Cadwell of Cadwell Dental; Michelle Clary of Thrivent Financial; Suzie Hammer of Hard Ware Glass; Kevin Kautzky of Red Mountain Feed and Irrigation, and Kautzky Landscaping; Carlos Martinez of Dura-Shine Clean; Matt Riesenweber of Waddell & Reed; Kimberly Williams of U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science – Pacific Northwest Site Office; Albert Torres of Tu Decides Media Inc.; Blanca Torres of Expo NW; and Steve Westermeyer of SamSaLee Construction LLC.