Business Briefs – August 2023

Vitrification plant takes ‘positive step’ forward

The Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant at Hanford has taken “another positive step” toward waste treatment operations, officials announced. The first batches of glass-forming beads, called frit, recently were poured into a melter heated to 2,100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The beads melted and created the first molten pool inside the melter.

“This is a proud time for our Hanford team as we have established a molten glass pool in our first melter,” said Hanford site Manager Brian Vance in a statement. “It’s a tremendous success made possible through the entire team’s dedication to safely progressing our important cleanup mission.”

The Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, known as the vit plant, is being brought online to transform nuclear waste into glass for safe disposal through a process called vitrification.

During the process, treated waste is fed into the melters at the plant’s Low-Activity Waste Facility. The waste then will be mixed with frit and poured into steel containers, which will be moved to the nearby Integrated Disposal Facility for disposal.

Bechtel is designing, building and commissioning the vit plant for the Office of River Protection, which is part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management. Learn more about the journey through commissioning to operations.

The Richland-based Fluid Controls and Components Inc. provided the frit. It’s also working with Bechtel on a ground launcher project that’s a key part of NASA’s Artemis program.

The vit plant team began heating the first melter on June 24.

Pasco Chamber launches school supplies drive

The Pasco Chamber of Commerce is hosting a school supplies drive through Aug. 30. Proceeds will be distributed throughout the Pasco School District.

Interested in participating? Donation boxes can be found at these locations:

Red Lion Hotel, 2525 N. 20th Ave., Pasco.

Speck Hyundai of Tri-Cities, 2910 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick.

Pasco Grocery Outlet, 5710 N. Road 68, Pasco.

Pasco Chamber Office, 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd., Suite 101, Pasco.

Blue Compass RV, 1002 N. 28th Ave., Pasco.

If you are unable to visit any of the listed donation boxes but are still interested in donating, contact Kelly at kelly@pascochamber.org.

Kiwanis Foundation offers drawing for car

Kennewick Kiwanis Young Professionals and the Kennewick Kiwanis Foundation are holding a drawing for a new car in support of the Kennewick nonprofit B5, which helps refugee families.

A new Subaru CrossTrek has been donated as the prize.

McCurley Subaru and Community First Bank/HFG Trust are the title sponsors, and more sponsorships are needed from local companies and individuals. Sponsorships start at $1,000 for individuals ($800 sponsorship plus $200 to purchase two tickets), and at $3,000 ($2,400 sponsorship plus $600 to purchase six tickets) or $5,000 ($4,000 sponsorship plus $1,000 to purchase 10 tickets) for businesses.

Lampson International, Adams Enterprises – McDonald’s Restaurants, Lamb Weston, Gravis Law, Golf Universe and Paramount Communications already have stepped up as $5,000 signature sponsors.

Four more signature sponsor spots are available.

The drawing will be the week of Nov. 27 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

For more information, call 509-735-7507.

Community Concerts announces 2023-24 season

Looking for music events? Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities has announced its 2023-24 lineup.

Season memberships are available at a discounted price before Sept. 1.

This season starts in October and features Locarno; Brigham Young University Ballroom Dance Company; Sara Hagen: Perk up, Pianist!; The Black Market Trust; and Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass.

Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities was founded in Richland in 1944, bringing in internationally touring performers.

Go to: CommunityConcertsTC.org.

Longtime appliance store owner dies at age 77

A longtime Tri-Citian who owned an appliance store and served as a Rotarian and Mason died July 4 at age 77.

Harry Garrison moved with his family to the Tri-Cities in 1976 to work at Hanford for Westinghouse during the development of the Fast Flux Test Facility, according to information in his obituary.

In 1983, in his spare time, he and his wife, Patricia, started a small appliance business, operating from their garage, fixing and cleaning up old appliances.

They eventually opened Northwest Appliance, which expanded into two stores, in Kennewick and Hermiston. Today, they’re called Garrison’s Home Appliance.

Harry served as a 50-year Mason (1971-23) and past master and secretary from 1988-2010 at the Richland Masonic Lodge 283.

He also was a member of the Columbia Center Rotary, serving as chairman of the International Service Committee and helping to shepherd projects in foreign countries that benefitted children and families without resources.

He and his wife also were board members of the Richland Yacht Club for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, daughter Pamela Frick, and her husband, Glenn, and grandsons, Justin and Chance Frick.

Services were July 21 at Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home.

Registration for October mediation training underway

The Dispute Resolution Center is offering 40-hour mediation training in October for people interested in volunteering with the center, professionals seeking to resolve conflicts in their workplace, or anyone who would like to improve their ability to manage conflict.

These training sessions will provide the necessary skills to more effectively address disputes and communicate with others. Sessions are Oct. 13, 14, 15, 28 and 29 at The Dispute Resolution Center, 5219 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite 11, in Kennewick.

To register or for more information, go to drctc.org or call 509-783-3325