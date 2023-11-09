Franklin County commissioner to step down

Longtime Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck is stepping down effective Jan. 1.

He made the announcement on Nov. 8, blasting the county for “devolving into an arena of hyper-polarization, cronyism, workplace bullying and personal acrimony.”

It has “been my privilege to serve as a Franklin County Commissioner for the last 15 years. Throughout those years, I have worked diligently to fully comprehend county issues and propose realistic solutions for our citizens, without regard to personalities or politics,” he said in the announcement, “(but) that effort has become increasingly difficult in recent months and years.”

He said he contemplated the decision for months and believes “the end of this year is an appropriate time to seek other opportunities to serve my community in healthier work environs.”

The timing also provides ample notice to anyone considering filing in May to run for the seat, he noted, adding, that “the power to identify and correct Franklin County’s governance issues ultimately rests with the voters. I hope they act decisively.”

Precinct committee officers from the Franklin County Republic Party will choose three candidates who live in District 1 to replace Peck, a Republican. Franklin County commissioners will have 90 days to pick one of the three. The person selected must run in 2024 to keep the seat.

Mike Gonzalez, county administrator, said he appreciates Peck’s service.

“He is known for his acumen of policy. He always brings out the best in me personally, because I know I have to be prepared for every meeting. He’s given his life to public service in the military and Franklin County. I’m certain whatever chapter is next for Commissioner Peck will be a fruitful one. We all wish him the best,” he said.