Menu

IRS raises business mileage rates for 2019

TCAJOB Staff|December 2018

The standard mileage rates for using a car for business purposes will be going up in the new year.

The Internal Revenue Service’s 2019 optional standard mileage rates — which also apply to vans, pickups or panel trucks — are used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

Beginning on Jan. 1, the rates are:

  • 58 cents per mile driven for business use, up 3.5 cents from the rate for 2018.
  • 20 cents per mile driven for medical or moving purposes, up 2 cents from the rate for 2018.
  • 14 cents per mile driven in service of charitable organizations. The charitable rate is set by statute and remains unchanged.

The standard mileage rate for business use is based on an annual study of the fixed and variable costs of operating an automobile. The rate for medical and moving purposes is based on the variable costs.

Year Business mileage rate in cents per mile
2019 58
2018 54.5
2017 53.5
2016 54
2015 57.5
2014 56
2013 56.5
2012 55.5

Twenty years ago, the mileage rate was 32.5 cents per mile.

Taxpayers also have the option of calculating the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than using the standard mileage rates.

The IRS said taxpayers cannot claim a miscellaneous itemized deduction for unreimbursed employee travel expenses. Taxpayers also cannot claim a deduction for moving expenses, except members of the Armed Forces on active duty moving under orders to a permanent change of station.

 

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

IRS raises business mileage rates for 2019

Tri-City credit union adds art to Highway 395 corridor

New $3.4M Pasco hangar to house atmospheric radiation research aircraft

IRS launches Instagram account to reach young adults

Gesa announces merger plans with Seattle-based credit union

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town

Hanford vit plant workers, together with Bechtel and AECOM, donated toys and more than $21,000 on Dec. 13 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign. The vit plant, known as the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, has participated in the campaign for more than 10 years. Workers and Bechtel also made financial donations to the Local 598 pipefitters’ annual Bikes for Tikes campaign while helping build bikes at a November event. This year, the pipefitters are buying and assembling 350 bicycles and helmets for Toys for Tots. Griggs/Ace Hardware also contributed to the efforts by providing bikes and transportation. (Courtesy Bechtel)

Hanford vit plant workers, together with Bechtel and AECOM, donated toys and more than $21,000 on Dec. 13 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign. The vit plant, known as the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, has participated in the campaign for more than 10 years. Workers and Bechtel also made financial donations to the Local 598 pipefitters’ annual Bikes for Tikes campaign while helping build bikes at a November event. This year, the pipefitters are buying and assembling 350 bicycles and helmets for Toys for Tots. Griggs/Ace Hardware also contributed to the efforts by providing bikes and transportation. (Courtesy Bechtel)

Calendar

Free Movie – The Polar Express

December 21 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free Movie – The Polar Express

December 21 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

A Casino Royale New Year’s Eve

December 31 2018 @ 8:00 pm - January 1 2019 @ 12:30 am
Share This