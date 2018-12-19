IRS raises business mileage rates for 2019

The standard mileage rates for using a car for business purposes will be going up in the new year.

The Internal Revenue Service’s 2019 optional standard mileage rates — which also apply to vans, pickups or panel trucks — are used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

Beginning on Jan. 1, the rates are:

58 cents per mile driven for business use, up 3.5 cents from the rate for 2018.

20 cents per mile driven for medical or moving purposes, up 2 cents from the rate for 2018.

14 cents per mile driven in service of charitable organizations. The charitable rate is set by statute and remains unchanged.

The standard mileage rate for business use is based on an annual study of the fixed and variable costs of operating an automobile. The rate for medical and moving purposes is based on the variable costs.

Year Business mileage rate in cents per mile 2019 58 2018 54.5 2017 53.5 2016 54 2015 57.5 2014 56 2013 56.5 2012 55.5

Twenty years ago, the mileage rate was 32.5 cents per mile.

Taxpayers also have the option of calculating the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than using the standard mileage rates.

The IRS said taxpayers cannot claim a miscellaneous itemized deduction for unreimbursed employee travel expenses. Taxpayers also cannot claim a deduction for moving expenses, except members of the Armed Forces on active duty moving under orders to a permanent change of station.