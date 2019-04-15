Menu

Ground-breaking ceremony set for Vista Field redevelopment

TCAJOB Staff|April 2019

Plans to transform Vista Field from a former airport into an urban center will take a tangible step forward with a ground-breaking ceremony this month.

The ceremony to kick off the project is at 10 a.m. April 22 at 6600 W. Deschutes Ave. in Kennewick. The site is on the southeast side of the former airfield, near the intersection of West Deschutes Avenue and West Okanogan Avenue.

The Port of Kennewick said it expects shovel-ready parcels to be available for private-sector development by spring 2020. It’s the first step to transform the 103-acre former-airfield into a “vibrant urban center for the region.”

In March, the port commissioners awarded a $4.9 million contract to Total Site Services of Richland to build the first phase, which includes roads, utilities, sidewalks, streetscaping, lighting, a commercial plaza and a linear park with water features.

“Knowing the work that has gone on for many years to bring this long-awaited project to the ground-breaking ceremony is very exciting. Total Site Services is looking forward to partnering with the Port of Kennewick and help bring their vision to fruition. I know there has been countless hours of planning and prayers and to have the privilege to be a part of this is a real blessing to myself and the entire TSS team,” said Lisa Chapman-Rosa, managing member, Total Site Services of Richland.

The project will open nearly 20 acres and create access across the former airfield connecting from West Deschutes to West Grandridge.

Port, city of Kennewick and Benton County elected officials and community leaders will attend the ground-breaking event, which is open to the public.

Around Town

Second Harvest recently announced a $92,000 grant from Tyson Foods to increase the capacity of its Pasco distribution center to source and distribute more food for people in need. The expanded storage capacity will make it possible to secure and distribute 445,000 pounds of additional donated fresh produce and other healthy food, or the equivalent of 371,000 meals, in the next 12 months. (Courtesy Second Harvest)

Share This