Nominate rising stars for 14th annual Young Professionals contest 

The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business is accepting applications for its 14th annual Young Professionals contest.

The annual program honors local professionals 40 and under for their professional and civic accomplishments. It has honored 112 exceptional young Tri-Citians in a diverse array of occupations since the program debuted in 2008.

The nomination deadline is Friday, July 2. Candidates may nominate themselves (click here) or be nominated by their employers, friends or family (click here).

Judges will evaluate candidates based on their career accomplishments and for their work to make the community better. The winners will be featured in our annual Young Professionals publication, which will be inserted into the August edition of the Journal of Business.

Go to tcjournal.biz/yp for nomination forms. Whether you’re nominating yourself or someone else, please be thorough since the application will form the basis for scrutinizing the nominees.

Our 2020 honorees were Cinthia Alvarez Lucatero (Columbia Basin College), Brian Campbell (Campbell & Co.), Elizabeth McLaughlin (Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation), Neilan McPartland (Numerica Credit Union), Francisco Mendoza (Meier Architecture Engineering), Shelby Moore (Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care), Flavien Sawadogo (MMEC Architecture & Interiors), Dr. Jessica Schneider (Empowered Health Institute), Tracy Spooner (Pacific Northwest National Laboratory) and Justin Toner (Basin Pacific Insurance and Benefits).