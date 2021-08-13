Tri-City leaders share their favorite books

Regular readers of the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business likely know that we run a monthly Q&A feature highlighting local business leaders.

We always like to ask them to tell us about their favorite book.

We compiled a list of some of their favorites, as many of them are leadership books, to share in this special section.

We also gave each of this year’s Young Professional winners a copy of one of the books from this list and tucked in a bookmark – designed by our talented graphic designer Vanessa Guzmán – explaining its connection to local business leaders.

• “Switch: How to Change Things When Change is Hard,” by Chip and Dan Heath

This leadership book is a favorite of Mark Schuster, vice president of global manufacturing for Lamb Weston. Here’s why:

“It is about leading change and how to get it to stick. I had a mentor tell me about their strategy of reading the same impactful book every couple years to remind yourself of the lessons and to reflect on them in your current situation. I have found that to be impactful advice with this book, as it has been helpful to read the book again and apply it to my current situation.”

• “Traction, Get a Grip on Your Business,” by Gino Wickman

This business book is a favorite of Michelle Holt, executive director of the Benton-Franklin Council of Governments. Here’s why:

“I have been using its strategies for the last two years with my teams with great success.”

• “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap and Others Don’t,” by Jim Collins

This leadership book is a favorite of Taran Patel, managing principal, A-1 Hospitality Group.

• “The 4-Hour Work Week,” by Tim Ferris

• “Principles: Life & Work,” by Ray Dalio

These two are favorites of James C. Alford, owner/president of JC Agriculture, In Season Produce, Premier Seed, 509 Custom Application, Desert River Farms.

• “The Splendid and the Vile,” by Erik Larson

Brad Sawatzke, retired CEO of Energy Northwest, cited this book as a good one. Here’s why:

“It’s hard to name a favorite book, but over the last 10 years as Kim and I became empty nesters, I’ve spent a lot of time reading again. … (This book) covers Winston Churchill’s first year in office. I’ve enjoyed both the historical aspects and leadership lessons.”

• “Soldier, Statesman, Peacemaker: Leadership Lessons from George C. Marshall,” by Jack Uldrich

This book is a favorite of Rob Mercer, president of Mercer Wine Estates / Mercer Ranches. Here’s why:

“He was one of the greatest heroes of American history who was completely selfless and a complete professional in every sense. His leadership courage and style ensured our country’s success in World War II.”

• “Sometimes You Win, Sometimes You Learn,” by John C. Maxwell

This book is a favorite of Dave Retter, broker/owner, Retter and Company Sotheby’s International Realty; SVN Retter & Co.

• “A Higher Call,” by Adam Makos

This book is a favorite of Shawn P. Sant, Franklin County prosecutor. Here’s why:

“A great story about honor among World War II pilots who were in very difficult situation during the war over Germany. The amazing part was how these two pilots met decades later in Seattle to share their stories.”