Know an exemplary Tri-Citian who practices service above self?

Consider nominating them for this year’s Tri-Citian of the Year Award.

The award exemplifies the highest standards of community service, leadership and the voluntary contribution of selfless acts to positively impact community development, economic growth and the overall well-being of mankind, according to organizers of the annual event.

The most important criteria for the nomination should showcase the candidate’s demonstration of public or volunteer service for which no monetary compensation is received.

Last year’s winner was Mark Brault, the volunteer chief executive officer for Grace Clinic, who was honored for his decades of community service to several nonprofits in the region.

The deadline for nominations is March 10. Testimonials and supporting letters are not necessary.

For more information and applications, go to: tricitianoftheyear.com/nominations or call 509-539-3252.

Award banquet

The award will be announced April 27 during a dinner program at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

The keynote speaker is Sylvester “Syl” Neal, former president of Kiwanis International and governor of the Pacific Northwest District. He holds a lifetime member status in the club. Neal is a retired fire marshal and an ordained deacon.

Tickets to attend are $75. To buy tickets, click here.

The award is sponsored by the six Rotary clubs and five Kiwanis clubs in the Tri-Cities.