There’s value in listening to our readers

When we asked our readers to participate in our recent survey about their habits and priorities, they didn’t disappoint.

We had a terrific response, far exceeding our modest expectations.

We’re also happy to announce the winner of our survey drawing for the Dust Devils entertainment basket: Todd Nelson. Congratulations!

Among the many things we learned from our survey is that our readers are an extraordinarily loyal and unique audience. They’re generous, educated and like to give back to our community. They also made it clear they love our content.

Our readers, who are split evenly between Benton and Franklin counties, skew younger than other business journals across the nation. More than 74% are younger than 50. Our readers also span a variety of job sectors, from blue-collar to professional, and everything in between.

More than half have college degrees and 15% have attended trade schools.

The vast majority spend significant time with each edition of our newspaper, and we’re grateful for this. We were pleased so much of our content resonates, as more than 60% said they discussed an item they saw in our digital or print content and nearly half passed our content along to business associates or clients.

The survey showed encouraging news for the Tri-City real estate, construction and auto sales markets.

Many survey takers indicated their company or organization will be moving to a new location (26%), remodeling their office (27%), or expanding their facility or office (25%) in the next 12 months.

More than 29% will seek out a business loan, credit card or construction loan.

Nearly 37% plan to buy or sell their homes.

Our readers plan to buy vehicles, too. More than half plan to buy or lease a new car. About 82% plan to buy an RV or motorcycle/sport vehicle/snowmobile/ATV. And more than 36% plan to buy an electric vehicle in the next 12 months.

Health care also is on our readers’ minds. Nearly 40% anticipate shopping for an employee medical plan in the coming year.

Mirroring national trends, nearly 60% said they care or make decisions for an elderly or disabled person.

We already know the Tri-Cities is a generous community, quick to step up to help those who are less fortunate. We love this about our readers: more than 50% have donated to a charity or have volunteered their time at a nonprofit in the past 12 months.

Thanks for taking the time to participate in our survey.

We’re glad we took the time to listen: It’s always the best way to learn about others.