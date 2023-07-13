We’re pleased to introduce our 2023 Young Professionals

Welcome to one of our favorite issues of the year.

We always enjoy honoring and celebrating the Tri-Cities’ up-and-coming leaders.

This year marks our 16th annual Young Professionals contest, and we’re pleased to introduce you to the 10 winners who are excelling in their careers and efforts to better our community.

Since 2008, we’ve been reviewing applications from the Tri-Cities’ brightest young leaders. To date, we’ve honored more than 140, including this year’s group.

They are all 40 or under and their resumes are impressive. Each clearly loves our community, as they have stepped up in a variety of ways to make it a better place.

One has been working at his nonprofit since age 16, holding different positions throughout his career before moving into a position that oversees all human resource functions. One switched careers and rose up through the ranks to become a manager. Three have dedicated their careers to nonprofits. One grew up in the family business and set his sights on stepping into it.

They followed their dreams and are finding success.

Applicants for our contest were nominated or were able to self-nominate. Some included letters of recommendation, though they weren’t required.

Those who wrote in gave high praise:

“She is a consummate professional, strategic thinker, and excellent collaborator. She is highly respected and is regularly sought out … and she brings joy to her work.”

“You will not find another man kinder, more respectful or helpful.”

“The same qualities that make (him) great at his job make him an incredible advocate for the Tri-Cities community.”

“She is one of the most impressive people I know.”

“(He) stands out to me for his enthusiasm and positivity about living and working in the Tri-Cities, his positive energy anytime I talk with him, the respect he has earned as a leader, and the great ideas and strategic thinking he exhibits. He makes me think of how I might do my job better.”

“She is a team player who is willing to work outside of her job description in order to learn and to help the team accomplish its mission.”

“(He) has a heart for community and helping those who are underserved and marginalized in our society.”

We scored all the applications in several categories and then the points were tallied.

It’s always a joy to read these applications as they show the diversity of our community and how hard these young leaders work, especially outside their jobs.

Contest judges looked for leaders who went the extra mile outside their workplace in community service, charity work, leadership and community involvement.

Please meet this year’s winners:

It’s never easy to choose which young leaders to celebrate each year because we always have many outstanding candidates. This year saw another record number of applications.

To those we singled out in this issue, to those who tossed their hat in the ring to be considered and to those chosen in years past, we applaud you.

We look forward to watching you continue to grow professionally and personally.

We hope our readers enjoy reading about this year’s winners. We believe you’ll be as impressed with them as we are.