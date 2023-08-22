The National Insurance Crime Bureau has released vehicle theft trend data for 2022, including the most-stolen types of vehicles in Washington.

Auto theft is a costly crime, but there are ways to protect yourself and help lessen the damage, insurance experts said.

The Top 10 most stolen list for Washington includes vehicle years ranging from 1997 to 2018. Certain models of older cars and trucks are popular with thieves because of their longevity and the value of their parts, plus they are easier to steal, according to the NW Insurance Council.

2022 vehicle theft data Rank Vehicle Most frequent year(s) stolen Thefts 1 Ford Pickup (full size) 1999 4,121 2 Honda Civic 2000 3,267 3 Honda Accord 1997 2,613 4 Chevrolet pickup (full size) 2004 1,575 5 Honda CR-V 2001 & 2000 1,338 6 Ford pickup (small size) 1997 858 7 Toyota Camry 2007 791 8 Subaru Legacy 1998 771 9 Dodge pickup (full size) 2001 744 10 Hyundai Elantra 2018 698

Newer and more expensive vehicles often have more sophisticated alarms and anti-theft systems and can be harder targets for auto thieves, but when stolen, these vehicles are frequently resold intact or shipped overseas, the council noted.

“Consumers pay billions each year due to auto theft,” said Kenton Brine, NW Insurance Council president, in a statement.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds in the United States, costing vehicle owners approximately $8 billion in 2022.

“The cost to repair or replace stolen vehicles is reflected in insurance premiums,” Brine said. “That makes auto theft prevention an important issue for every vehicle owner.”

Comprehensive insurance coverage, often referred to as “other than collision” coverage, is the only coverage available to help auto theft victims recover costs to repair or replace their vehicle, Brine said.

The NCIB reported that 85% of passenger vehicles reported stolen in 2022 were recovered by law enforcement or other means.

The NW Insurance Council and NICB offer the following tips to reduce the risk of vehicle theft:

• Keep your doors locked and windows completely rolled up.

• Remove keys from the ignition or take your fob with you, even when briefly

stepping away from your car.

• Keep valuable items such as bags, purses, cell phones and briefcases out of sight.

• Always park your vehicle in well-lit areas.

• Always activate your vehicle’s security or alarm system when parked.

• Before buying a new vehicle, check with your insurance company to find out

which vehicles have the highest risk of being stolen.