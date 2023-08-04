The director selected to take the helm at the Washington State University Tri-Cities’ new Institute for Northwest Energy Futures has the expertise and experience to establish the Tri-Cities as an energy hub for the state and nation, officials say.

Noel Schulz has been appointed the inaugural director of the institute known as INEF.

“INEF provides an excellent opportunity for WSU to leverage system expertise including all campuses and extension to advance clean energy solutions across the region, state and beyond,” Schulz said in a statement. “I look forward to relocating to the Tri-Cities area and working more closely with WSU Tri-Cities and local leaders on energy-related topics.”

Earlier this year, the state approved $7.7 million for the 2023-25 biennium to hire researchers and staff and secure a new facility to house the institute. Gov. Jay Inslee had sought $10 million.

INEF will hire eight scientists and engineers – five, including the Schulz, will be located at WSU Tri-Cities in Richland, and three will be at WSU Pullman.

Schulz’s experience

Schulz is the Edmund O. Schweitzer III Chair in Power Apparatus and Systems in the WSU Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture. Her experience includes teaching courses in renewable and distributed energy generation, energy conversion and smart grid technologies.

Her published research focuses on power systems modeling and analysis, smart grid applications, microgrids, renewable energy and shipboard power systems, and her work has been funded by several agencies, including the U.S. departments of Energy, Defense and Homeland Security.

“As a nationally recognized expert in power systems engineering, Noel brings a wealth of scientific knowledge that will help to establish connections and collaborations needed to integrate WSU’s relevant scientific capacity with the Institute, communities, industry, and policymakers,” said Christopher Keane, vice president for research at WSU and vice chancellor for research at WSU Pullman, in a statement.

One of those research partners is Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

“Her work with the PNNL/WSU Advanced Grid Institute is of particular relevance and will serve her in building out INEF. She is a proven leader, educator, researcher and collaborator ready to bring INEF to its full potential,” said Sandra Haynes, chancellor of WSU Tri-Cities, in a statement.

Schulz is the wife of Kirk Schulz, who has been WSU’s president since 2016. The couple have two sons, Tim and Andrew.

INEF’s role

Centered at the WSU Tri-Cities campus, INEF will use scientific expertise to guide the transition into maintaining safe, economic and reliable energy systems.

INEF aims to help to bridge the gap between science and policy for innovations in clean energy by leveraging WSU research expertise in power, transportation, fuels and other areas in a systems analysis approach.

The goal is to act as a conduit between science and policy for the clean energy transition and communicate it effectively to consumers.

For more information about INEF and WSU Tri-Cities, go to: tricities.wsu.edu/inef.