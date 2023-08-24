New name signals relaunch of procurement center workshops 

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and Washington Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) will launch the first installment of the “Yes You Can! Contracts with the Government” program on Aug. 30.

The program used to be known as “Procurement Power Hour,” and it’s designed to provide insight into the world of procurement by bringing local business owners together and engaging participants in interactive, knowledge-sharing sessions.

PTAC’s goal is to help businesses find, bid, win, and perform on federal, state, and local government contracts.

With a new PTAC counselor on board since the sessions last ran, the program’s new name signals a fresh start, said Austin Regimbal, marketing and communications director for the regional chamber.

The workshops will cover a variety of topics, and the August session will be an open forum discussion to share thoughts on current procurement issues, certifications and capabilities narratives.

Both an English and a Spanish session will be Aug. 30 in the Bechtel Board Room; the English session will be from 3-4 p.m. and the Spanish session will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The workshops are free — chamber membership isn’t required — but online registration is due to limited space.

Go to: washingtonptac.ecenterdirect.com/events.

Contact Maria Alleman at maria.alleman@tricityregionalchamber.com or 509-491-3231 for questions.